Editor's note: spoilers ahead.

The battle for the Waystar-Royco crown has finally come to an end.

After four seasons of the hit HBO show, the last episode of "Succession" released on Sunday.

Although the season started off with siblings Kendall, Shiv and Roman Roy working together against their father and being there for each other in the aftermath of his death, this episode started with a reignited war for Waystar amongst the trio.

Shiv continues her alliance with Lukas Matsson in order to be U.S. CEO of Waystar if Matsson takes over, but Kendall and Roman want to continue the family's control over the company.

Despite the siblings starting the episode fighting against one another, they become a united front for a moment again after Matsson betrays Shiv.

The display of sibling loyalty doesn't last long, however. In true Roy family fashion, they begin to debate over who should be named as Waystar's CEO in order to fight against Matsson.

But finally, after seasons of Waystar warfare, the Roy siblings came to an agreement and Roman and Shiv agree to let Kendall take over as CEO.

The portrayal of the siblings' relationship in the buildup to this decision and the aftermath was the best part of the episode.

Watching Shiv and Roman mock Kendall and seeing them finally crack jokes and have fun together felt real and reliving after so much tension throughout this season and show. Kendall singing "meal fit for a king" almost rivals his "L to the OG" performance – almost.

This season finale was actually a beautiful, surprisingly heartwarming tribute to the end of "Succession." The scene with all four Roy siblings watching and reliving a video of their father at dinner genuinely made me tear up.

Shiv's phone call with Tom at the beginning of the episode was a heartbreaking highlight of the episode for me. Although I started the show disliking their relationship, seeing the couple's brutal, emotional and honest conversations in this last season made me start to root for them a bit. In a way, I was glad to see them come together in the end.

But nothing was more heartbreaking than the final sibling fight. Seeing Shiv, Roman and Kendall rip into each other in the most vicious, ruthless ways after they finally united for once made it all the more painful.

Out of all the ways I expected this show to go, I never imagined that Tom would end up winning in the end and being CEO. To be honest, he has always been one of my least favorite characters, so this was a hard watch in the end.

Admittedly, I have been Team Ken for CEO since season one, so the last scene of the show was an even harder watch.

All in all, this was one of the greatest television finales I have ever seen. And, uh, yeah, I think Logan Roy would be yelling "f*** off" if he witnessed this end to his legacy.

Rating: 10/10