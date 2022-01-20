Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected. Total ice accumulations of generally a trace to a few hundredths of an inch resulting in a light glaze. * WHERE...All of Southwest and Coastal Mississippi. Portions of Southeast Louisiana including the Northshore, metro Baton Rouge, and the River Parishes. * WHEN...Onset of freezing rain and sleet could occur as early as 6 PM in Southwest Mississippi, as early as 9 PM along the I-12 corridor including metro Baton Rouge and the Northshores, as early as midnight for coastal Mississippi and the River Parishes. The threat of icy conditions will last through the late morning hours until temperatures warm above freezing. * IMPACTS...Very slippery elevated roadways and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&