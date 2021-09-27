With students returning to campus for in person classes this semester, new fashion trends developed over the last year can finally walk the streets of LSU. None compare to the longstanding athleisure trend, where comfortable athletic wear can be styled up to create the perfect outfit.
One staple of athleisure fashion this semester has been sweat shorts – they're easy to throw on, dress up or dress down and spend the day walking from classroom to classroom. Pairing them with a Nike top, Lululemon tank or even just a t-shirt provides a cozy yet lightweight fashion choice.
“Sweat shorts have been on the rise the past few months, I throw them on almost every day for class and I still feel like I am slightly dressed up.” said psychology junior Sophia Ijaz.
Baton Rouge offers lots of different options for students to find their own pair of sweat shorts. Dick's Sporting Goods at the Mall of Louisiana offers DSG-brand shorts in nine different colors. If you want to splurge a little more, Lululemon at 3535 Perkins Road offers three different colors for their shorts, and the quality is incomparable.
If you're short on time and want to look online, Champion and Gymshark also sell sweat shorts with a comfortable, lightweight feel at an affordable price. Be sure to look out for Champion's Reverse Weave Shorts, which offer a 3 inch inseam, a slightly tighter fit and don't pill as much over time in comparison to other brands.
These are just a few buying options to add this trendy piece to your closet, though no matter where you buy from, this sporty new trend will be sure to provide the comfort you need getting to and from classes this semester.