Shop 'til you drop this holiday season at Sweet Baton Rouge’s annual holiday Local Pop-Up Shop.
Back by popular demand, the t-shirt brand based in Baton Rouge is once again having their pop-up shop spectacular, and this time extending it to two weeks. From November 11-23, you can purchase goods from dozens of local creators and attend fun workshops and events.
“How to Build the Perfect Cheese Board” with Bites & Boards, “Cookie 101” with Counterspace and “Create Your Own Holiday Wreath” with Bubbles and Blooms are just a few of the festive workshops and events Sweet Baton Rouge has planned.
“The mission behind Sweet Baton Rouge’s Local Pop-Up Shop is to connect Louisiana creators and makers with local customers,” Sweet Baton Rouge owner Meredith Waguespack said. “It exists to be a one-stop-shop filled with beautiful holiday gifts to make local gift-giving that much easier during the holiday season.”
Family members, friends, significant others and even pets, you’ll be able to shop for everyone at this merry event.
The pop-up will be located in the same spot as last year, between Altar’d State and The Impeccable Pig in Perkins Rowe. There you can you can shop for everything from pottery to skincare.
Waguespack also wanted to give back this holiday season, giving all attendees the option to purchase a raffle ticket for an exclusive Sweet Baton Rouge gameday full-size t-shirt quilt. Proceeds from the raffle tickets will directly benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Follow along at @localpopup and @sweetbatonrouge on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the event. For the full list of makers and schedule of events look on Sweet Baton Rouge’s website here: https://sweetbatonrougeinsider.com/localpopup/