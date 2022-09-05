With the first home game of the football season quickly approaching, we’ve compiled a top five list of go-to items for every tailgater to have for the big day.
1. A good spot
It’s a common omen that tailgating space on campus is first come, first serve. Though the most dedicated fans camp out in the early hours in the morning, simply being on time or a bit early for the tailgate of your choice should help you secure a decent spot. Factor in traffic in the surrounding area when determining what time you’ll leave out.
2. Water!
Staying hydrated throughout game day activities is essential for everyone. From the constant moving, exposure to sun and hours of standing, it’s easy to become dehydrated. Upon arrival, try to pinpoint a place you can easily access water and bring a bottle of your own as well. Factory sealed water bottles of up to 32 ounces are allowed inside of Tiger Stadium.
3. Small storage accessory
Game day activities make having a compact accessory to keep items such as IDs and credit cards in a must-have. Your safest bet is a small, multi-card wallet that you can easily carry or keep in a pocket. This also makes it easier to get into the game itself, as LSU Sports’ bag policy doesn’t allow most backpacks/purses inside the stadium. Click here for more details about clear bag and bag size policies.
4. A hat
Keeping a hat on your person, whether the typical baseball cap or something more extravagant, is a great way to accessorize your game day fit while keeping the sun off your face. The first floor of the campus Barnes & Noble Bookstore, located across from the Student Union, has a solid selection of LSU-themed baseball caps starting around $20.
5. A good meal
Game days can easily take up most of the daylight hours — so making sure you’re staying fed will be a given. Make sure you eat a proper meal the morning of and grab something at one of the tailgates if you start feeling hungry. It’s also an important wellness measure to eat if you are drinking.
This quick list of essentials is an easy way to ensure that you can make the most of game day without experiencing too many hiccups. Whether this is your first LSU football season or your fourth, meet up with people you trust and make as many memories as possible. Have fun, and Geaux Tigers!