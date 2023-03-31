LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has brought the team one of its best seasons in style.
Mulkey is known for her expressive faces and passion for women's basketball. She is the first and only person in college basketball to win a Division I national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
But Mulkey doesn’t wear typical coach apparel. She brings the fire to every game, starting with her outfits. Her style differs from your average 60-year-old – she loves sparkles, bold patterns and bright colors, making her the true star of the court.
Many of her favorite outfits come from Queen of Sparkles, a brand founded by local designer Jamie Glas, who's known for bedazzling her clothes and adding unique designs making one-of-a-kind pieces. This is seen in Mulkey’s polka dot or heart blazers.
Many times she questions if her outfits are over the top and has to give herself a pep talk into wearing them.
“There are ones I really have to talk myself into wearing,” Mulkey told The Advocate. “I ask, ‘Is it stylish or does it look like a clown?’”
No outfit is complete without shoes, and from pumps and stilettos, Mulkey has plenty.
She owns over 171 pairs, according to the Advocate, with brands varying from Christian Louboutin to Ralph Lauren. In this outfit, Mulkey does a monochromatic look, including a bright purple stiletto to pull everything together.
At the LSU vs. Ole Miss game, Mulkey sported a sparkling pink blazer with rainbow butterflies from Queen of Sparkles. After LSU took the win, she was so ecstatic she gifted her blazer to an adoring fan.
My personal favorite is Mulkey’s fully hot pink suit and heels outfit. It’s incredible because, to the average person, this outfit might seem uncomfortable to coach in, but it doesn’t phase her as she stays making a statement game after game.
Mulkey is able to keep it relatively simple at times, by wearing a sweater or sweater vest. But she will always incorporate something a little special, such as sleeves adorned with feathers or sparkly letters.
Even LSU mascot Mike the Tiger has joined in on the fun by having his own matching butterfly jacket to Mulkey's at games, which shows just how important and iconic Mulkey’s style has become to LSU women’s basketball.
While many fans enjoy going to the games to see what outfit Mulkey will sport, others question her fun fashion taste and take to social media to pick fun at her clothing choices.
Of all her outfits, this one got the most negative attention on social media with users comparing her to “The Muppets.”
March 24, 2023
Mulkey's Final Four outfit also drew attention on social media, as she wore yet another bright pink ensemble. This time, her granddaughter also tagged along to support Mulkey in matching style.
Kim Mulkey's granddaughter looks thrilled to be wearing that outfit 😭 #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/RFgRFicFwm— Joshua Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) March 31, 2023
No matter your opinion on Mulkey's coaching, there's no denying that she's changing the fashion game for college basketball.