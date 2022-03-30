Traveling to a winery and spending a weekend tasting the best of the best isn’t typically on the budget for a college student, so having a wine tasting at home will have to suffice.
Walmart has a large selection of wine from $4 all the way up to $30. Listed below are wines under $15 that still manage an expensive taste.
White wine is a classic. Whites go with many different meals while also being nice to sip on. Oyster Bay, sauvignon blanc 2021, is a great white to choose if you’re wanting to experiment with new wines. Oyster Bay is a dry white that isn’t really sweet. It has small hints of fruit after you have been sipping for a while.
Those in search of a sweeter white wine should try Ste Chateau Michelle, riseling 2020. A glass of Ste Chateau Michelle smells like perfume on first whiff. It has a bubbly feeling to it. It is creamy, and goes down easy. On the bottle, it is described as "medium-dry to medium-sweet." This wine would be paired well with something savory, like sharp cheddar or a flakey fish, to counterbalance the sweetness of the wine. This is a great one to start off with when first dipping your toe into the wine world.
Next up we have Rosé. Rosé is a favorite for a girl’s night (or just any night). It is super fun to drink because of its pink color. Roscato, sweet rosé, is the first one up, featuring a sweet flavor that gives you a kick. It does have a plain, flat flavor to it, delivering sweetness and nothing else. This wine could be described as a cleansing wine, as it doesn’t have an extremely bold taste. This wine would pair well with spicy foods.
Prophecy, rosé 2020, is a wine with a slightly strange, hint-of-baby-wipes smell. Don’t let the smell deter you if you’re into dryer, less sweet wines. This wine doesn’t taste like a true rosé since it doesn’t have the bold sweet flavor to it.
Red wine is a wine that can take people a while to get into, due in part to the difficulty of finding a tasty yet cheap red. When you do find a red in your price range, it is recommended to aerate the wine, which is super easy. Pour the wine into a glass, then transfer the wine back and forth between two glasses, then let it sit for 30 minutes to an hour and enjoy. This way, the flavors have time to grow to their full potential.
Cline, pinot noir 2020, smells like burnt firewood and raisins. The first few sips are brutal, but once it is given time to aerate, it is a lot better. It is a very thin, dry red wine that gets better with time.
Next red is Prayers of Sinners, red blend 2019. This red has a great flavor profile and is very fragrant. This wine feels like it fills your entire mouth and leaves a bit of a chalky feeling behind. If you like red blends, this is the wine for you. This would go really well with an A-5 wagyu.
Last but not least is the celebratory wine, champagne. Ballatore, sparkling wine, is priced at a modest $11. At first, it does smell like a bathroom cleaner, but the flavor makes up for it. It tastes fruity with hints of almond. This wine will remind you of spring and events such as a bridal or baby shower. It is a super refreshing wine that appeals to those who desire sweet and fruity champagnes. It is the perfect brunch champagne and the flavor alone would mix well with any fruit juice.
Happy sipping.