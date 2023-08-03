It’s official: Taylor Swift will finally return to Louisiana for her “The Eras Tour.”

Swift announced on Thursday that she will perform in New Orleans for three dates in 2024, October 25, 26 and 27.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift said in her Instagram post announcing the new dates.

Fans have been speculating about Swift coming to New Orleans for several weeks. This will be her first performance in New Orleans since her “reputation” tour came to the city in September 2018.

Gracie Abrams will return as Swift’s opener in this new, continued leg of her U.S. tour.

You can start pre-registering for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale on Taylor Swift’s website now until August 5.

Fans ran into several issues with Ticketmaster during ticket sales for Swift’s first leg of her U.S. tour, sparking massive controversy. Ticketmaster released an apology shortly after the sale and promised to improve its ticket buying experience for fans.

Tickets for the new “The Eras Tour” dates will go on sale for Verified Fans who receive a presale code on August 9.