Taylor Swift has been in a long public battle with Scooter Braun over the rights to her music. On Nov. 16, Swift tweeted two statements that explained her recent situation and informed fans that she has been re-recording her music.
In the first statement she released to her fans, she detailed the events that led her to record her old songs. “This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge,” Swift wrote. Braun sold her music as the negotiations did not reach the matter of cost, due to her refusal to sign an NDA that would restrict her from negatively speaking about Braun. All of her music, videos and album art were acquired by private equity company Shamrock Holdings. For Shamrock Holdings to move forward with the purchase of her creations, Braun forced the company to cease contact with Swift.
After the purchase was finalized two weeks ago, communication between Swift and the company began. She quickly learned Scooter would still profit from her music. Her excitement to collaborate with them after initial contact was gone. “If I support you, as you request, I will be contributing to these future payments to Scooter Braun and Ithica Holdings," Swift responded to the company. The letter ended with her letting the company know she has begun re-recording her music released under Braun’s record label Big Machine.