Taylor Swift played MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, from May 26 to 28 and is now officially halfway through her North American leg of "The Eras Tour."

Swift came out with all of the surprises for her weekend in New Jersey. For just the MetLife shows, she brought out special guest and newest rap sensation Ice Spice, debuted her "Karma" music video and sold physical copies of "Midnights (The Late Night Edition)."

The CD comes with all the original songs she released, additional tracks from the 3 a.m. edition and three brand new tracks.

Swift added "Snow on the Beach" with even more Lana Del Rey on it and "Karma" remix with Ice Spice.

So what's the big deal about another version of "Midnights" being released?

Her physical CD at the MetLife shows includes a brand new track from the vault, songs that Swift has kept off original albums. She has included some of them in her re-recorded albums and now on this edition of "Midnights."

"You’re Losing Me" is the newest track added to this limited edition CD.

This song reveals her innermost thoughts even after what seemed like a silent, but very public breakup from her now ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn whom she had been dating for six years.

In the song "You’re Losing Me," she goes into how her relationship had fallen out of love and ended up crumbling in the end.

Swift gives us yet another track that opens a door into the world of hers and hinting at what went wrong.

Many reports of Swift and Alwyn’s breakup had written about how Swift’s stardom was a big factor in their split, saying that Alwyn struggled with the amount of public attention that came with dating the superstar.

"You’re Losing Me" shines light on the end of the relationship.

The immediate opening of the song, which features a sigh from Swift, shows the beginning of the end. They no longer understand each other and have drifted apart to the point of no return.

Swift hits listeners with lyrics like “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it? I’m getting tired even for a phoenix / Always rising from the ashes, mendin’ all her gashes, you might just have dealt the final blow.”

She doesn't want to let go of the memories, but all the bad that happened in their relationship has finally reached a breaking point. She realizes that it doesn’t feel right.

The hardest hitting line for Swifties came in the bridge: “I’m the best thing at this party / I wouldn’t marry me either, a pathological people pleaser.”

Swift has written love songs in the past about Alwyn, many on her album "Lover" with songs such as "Paper Rings," now showing a more personal truth to Swift and her relationship.

With the addition of "You’re Losing Me," I think keeping it a from the vault track was well done.

"Midnights" has already shown a more frisky and daring side to Swift with tracks like "Bejeweled" talking about finally shining on her own and "Vigilante Shit," a turn in the album that portrays a woman stepping out and dressing for revenge.

"You’re Losing Me" fits well in the tracklist as to finding who she really is, meaning losing someone that she once thought she would have forever. Swift’s lyrics open up the heartbreak and defeat of losing touch and how it affects her ways of thinking about herself.