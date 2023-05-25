Taylor Swift released yet another version of her album “Midnights” on Thursday, this time rebranded as the “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition).”

The album contains the original 13 “Midnights” tracks, the “Midnight (3am Edition)” tracks and three additional songs.

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

The first one, “Hits Different,” was originally featured as an exclusive bonus track on the Target version of the “Midnights” CD. The song went viral on TikTok and quickly became a fan favorite, which is likely why Swift is finally putting the track on streaming services.

The second track is another version of “Snow On The Beach.” After several Swifties complained about the severe lack of Lana Del Rey on their highly anticipated collab, Swift said that she and Lana Del Rey returned to the studio to record more of her vocals.

The song is appropriately titled “Snow On The Beach (Feat. More Lana Del Rey).”

The most controversial track of “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)” is the final one. Swift’s new version of her song “Karma” features popular up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice, who was the target of several racist comments in an episode of comedian Adam Friedland’s podcast featuring Swift’s rumored new boyfriend from the band The 1975, Matty Healy.

On the podcast, Healy said he messaged Ice Spice on Instagram, prompting Friedland and his co-host to call her an “Inuit Spice Girl” and “chubby Chinese lady” while imitating Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Healy laughed at the jokes in the background.

Healy briefly addressed the episode at The 1975’s show in Auckland, saying, “I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Fans speculate that Swift’s sudden collab with Ice Spice is a PR move to cover for Healy’s problematic behavior.

Taylor Swift failing to address the racist comments Matt Healy made towards Ice Spice and then finding a way to profit off of her with a new collab is a text book example of white woman feminism. It’s convenient, manipulative and continues to shield and protect white men https://t.co/qZuTOmUm7e — ⁷ (@undercoverARMY4) May 24, 2023

While Swift has not publicly revealed whether she is dating the “Chocolate” singer or not, Healy has attended several shows on her “The Eras Tour” and the two were pictured leaving Electric Lady Studios together earlier this month.

Swifties have been criticizing Swift since rumors began about her new relationship with Healy.

taylor swift dating a racist dude is kind of dope. I love when artists try to relate more to their fan base — niles is on strike (san francisco 6/16) (@NILES100) May 25, 2023

Matt Healy looks like he drinks from the spit bucket at wine tastings — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) May 17, 2023

The “Karma” collab doesn’t do much to help Swift’s image.

Although Ice Spice definitely got more lines than most artists get in collabs with Swift, the combination of these two artists simply doesn’t work. Swift’s bubbly, over-the-top pop style on “Karma” clashes with Ice Spice’s calm and collected sound.

Maybe not all “Karma” is good karma.