Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays of the year because of the amount of good food you get to eat. Turkey, mashed potatoes, gumbo, pie and the list goes on and on. Even though there's many great Thanksgiving dishes, there are some questionable ones as well.
The Reveille's Entertainment staff is back at it to discuss our picks for best and worst Thanksgiving dishes. This was a hard one, but it had to be done.
EnJanae' Taylor
Thanksgiving has always been my jam because I love food and it's the one day out of the year where you can eat as much good food as you want without being judged.
Most Thanksgiving food is my favorite, but if I had to choose one thing that I love on Thanksgiving it's sweet potato pie. I'm not a huge pie person, I don't even eat it year-round but when Thanksgiving comes around, sign me up. Also, I love cranberry sauce and I'm not afraid to admit it.
My least favorite Thanksgiving dish has to be stuffing. I've never been a stuffing girl, it's not bad just not my favorite.
Caroline Hebert
Picking one favorite Thanksgiving dish has got to be the hardest thing for me. I love everything that comes with Thanksgiving and being from New Orleans the delicious dishes are endless. I love a good smoked duck, creamy mac and cheese, gumbo and potato salad.
Let’s just say I love everything but green bean casserole. That is the most overrated dish ever and has a boring flavor.
Olivia Deffes
Not to be basic but the best dish has got to be the turkey. My dad always deep-fries our turkey, and it's a real game-changer. It's always light and crispy and the real kicker is to inject it with some Tony Chachere's Injectables. I think my dad uses the cajun-style butter one, but I'm not too sure. My pawpaw always cuts the turkey and lets me steal the good pieces before everyone makes a plate. Top a few slices with some homemade gravy, and it doesn't get more Thanksgiving than that.
By far, the worst Thanksgiving dish is green bean casserole. I don't care if this is an unpopular opinion, but I'd rather eat literally anything else on the Thanksgiving table before I eat traditional green bean casserole. I'm talking about that green bean casserole that's all over the Campbell's Soup commercials for the holidays where the green beans are scary green, and it's topped with those nasty little crispy onions. Gross. My mom makes a green bean and artichoke casserole that's way different. It has artichokes, green beans, breadcrumbs and lemon juice, which sounds weird, but I swear makes perfect sense.
Britney Young
Cornbread dressing is the best Thanksgiving dish and so underrated, and my mom is the bomb at making it. I was obsessed with it at one Thanksgiving dinner.
Cranberry sauce has to be the worst because we never make it. Just get it away from me.
Ariel Baise
Hailing from a creole family, there is nothing more I love than my family's dirty rice on Thanksgiving. It's the go-to dish for every holiday, but Thanksgiving's the best time for it. I personally like to combine it with baked beans. Dirty rice also has tons of versatility as a leftover. It can go with fried fish, blackened chicken, or you can add more vegetables to it.
There is something about a giggly, maroon pile of cranberry sauce that makes my stomach lose all sense of hunger. It comes from a can. It looks and tastes sad. I don't care that it's one of the oldest Thanksgiving traditions. It's outdated and needs to be pulled from Thanksgiving's menu.
Taner Morgan
Spinach Madeleine is undoubtedly my favorite dish. It’s a simple man’s meal sporting just spinach, cheese and seasoning, but it’s a staple for the holiday. I always feel bad for my parents and grandparents that labor away in the kitchen all day for the meal, so eating and enjoying something easy to make assuages that guilt a bit.
Friends have made it clear that they don’t consider me a true southerner for disliking cornbread. For reasons unknown, I formed a strong association between that unique texture of cornbread and vomiting profusely as a kid. That primal dislike buried itself deep and remains in my current day self.
Jordanne Davis
Thanksgiving, for me, has always been about the camaraderie with family, friends and loved ones, mainly because I’m not a huge fan of the traditional foods. The dish that makes the foodie in me smile will forever be sweet potato pie. There’s something about the smooth texture paired with a perfectly crispy pie crust that just makes my heart smile.
To not put a long list of the things that I would gladly leave off of a Thanksgiving menu, I’ll settle for cranberry sauce. Over the course of my life I’ve tried so many of them and has subsequently arrived at the following conclusion. I just don’t cranberry sauce. While I won’t knock anyone else for liking it, I will say that I’ll take a hard pass on that.
Gideon Fortune
If the Thanksgiving function does not have baked mac and cheese - I will not be there. When made correctly, this is the definition of ooey-gooey goodness. The cheesiness and crunchiness of the corner pieces make for an immaculate collaboration of taste and texture. This dish is the cornerstone of a good Thanksgiving feast.
My eyes eat before my mouth does and they always tell me that stuffing is a no-go. While I can understand how someone can love this dish, my taste buds are not satisfied by stuffing either. The only texture comparison I can think of is grainy potatoes. Stuffing has never sat well with me and I will continue to say, “hold the stuffing.”
Katie Dixon
My favorite Thanksgiving dish is either green bean casserole or roasted brussel sprouts. The casserole has to be specifically made by my granny. The worst dish in my opinion is probably cranberry sauce. I usually try every dish offered but this is one of few that I absolutely do not enjoy.