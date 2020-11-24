Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.