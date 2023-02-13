+4 The best TV show ships: From 'Bridgerton's' Kanthony to 'Heartstopper's' Narlie Love is hard to find in real life, but in TV shows it's easy to find a relationship to be obsessed with.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, most people feel pressured. Unlike October, which consists of fun Halloween parties, costumes and pumpkin carving crowds, Cupid’s holiday leaves many with feelings of loneliness. Heart shaped candy lined Target aisles can be a constant reminder of unwanted single status.

Not to fear, whether you're planning a date for one, brunching with your fave gals, or spending the day with your lover, here’s a list of fun ideas and activities for Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day.

Spa Day

If you’re on your own this Valentine’s Day don’t forget to pamper yourself. Buy yourself flowers or schedule a massage or mani pedi. A soothing bubble bath at home is also a budget friendly option.

Make A Playlist

A playlist is the equivalent of a mixtape nowadays. What’s better than sharing the way you feel about that special person in your life than with sweet melodies.

Mocktails/Cocktails & Charcuterie Boards

Let’s face it, the best activities are the edible ones. It’s time to put your bartender skills to the test with delicious love themed concoctions, spritzers and libations.

Where there are drinks, there should also be yummy bites. Get creative and challenge your friends or partner to a charcuterie board contest. Don’t forget your heart shaped treats. This activity isn't just fun, it’s tasty.

Scavenger Hunt

In need of a love adventure? A scavenger hunt is just what Cupid ordered.

Here’s the plan: collect big, small and/or luxury gifts for your partner. Send them on a scavenger hunt with love notes.

Secret Galentine’s

Looking for the perfect way to spoil your friends? Think Secret Santa for Galentine’s Day. Secret Cupid.

You and a group of your closest gal pals can draw names, select a date to meet up and exchange gifts. Galentine’s Day is Feb. 13, but you can celebrate at any time.

Movie Marathon

Grab snacks, heart shaped pizzas, matching pajamas and your gal pals for a date with Nicolas Sparks. Some of the best movies just so happen to be romances.

For a night of entertainment and a few tears, stream favorites like “The Notebook,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Love Jones,” “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “How to Be Single” just to name a few.

Host A Dinner Party

What’s better than laughing, sharing stories and maybe a few secrets around the table with your friends? Whether you set up a festive atmosphere in your dining room or reserve a private room at a swanky restaurant, a dinner party is always a good idea.

Karaoke, a photo booth, heart shaped balloons with a pink, white and red color scheme are all you need for a friends gathering, date night or Galentine’s Day extravaganza.

And there you have it, no need to spend Valentine’s Day scrolling through Instagram with no plans. I hope these ideas and activities inspire you to spoil yourself, your friends or your partner.