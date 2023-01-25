Nothing is a better pick-me-up than watching vampires playing baseball in the middle of an empty field.
Let me set the scene: you return to your dorm after an exhausting day of classes, unwanted socializing and more bullets added to your to-do list. You grab the comfiest loungewear you own and order your favorite takeout.
This is the perfect slice of heaven on a rainy afternoon or evening. And as if this moment couldn’t get any better – Robert Pattinson graces the screen of your laptop reciting one perfectly cringe line after the other in the cult classic "Twilight."
Pure bliss.
If I’m not watching a teen love affair between a vampire and the girl next door, I’m laughing out loud at Queen Latifa in "Beauty Shop."
Whether it’s a girl's night, date night or a solo night in, here are a few of the best comfort films:
"Mean Girls" (2004)
Stream on Pluto TV
This early 2000s comedy needs no introduction.
There’s nothing like reciting every line along with the actors that could bring me out of the worst funk. Follow Cady Heron, a previously homeschooled “jungle freak,” as she takes on the world of cliques, mini skirts, lip gloss, three-way calls and sabotage in Tina Fey’s "Mean Girls."
And remember, “on Wednesdays we wear pink.”
"Bridget Jones's Diary" (2001)
Stream on Amazon Prime
This cheeky film will have you wanting to check off your new year resolutions one by one.
Bridget is either fantasizing about her playboy boss Daniel, played by Hugh Grant, or busy trying to prove herself as a sophisticated, well-respected professional. Bridget delights us all as she convinces the ever-so-charming Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth, she isn’t a complete mess.
"Pitch Perfect" (2012)
Stream on Amazon Prime
If you haven’t seen this “perfect” film, I have one thing to say to you, “aca-scuse me?”
This hilarious film might just be one of the best movie musical experiences created in the last decade. From elaborate performances and beloved characters such as Rebel Wilson’s Fat Amy, to the “aca” vocabulary we adopted, "Pitch Perfect" is a musical masterpiece with a fantastic soundtrack.
Not to mention some scenes from this movie were filmed at our very own LSU. The next time you find yourself strolling through the quad, just know Beca, played by Anna Kendrick, sat on that very same lawn.
How aca-mazing is that?!!
"The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)
Stream on Amazon Prime
Besides my mom’s iconic style, I give credit to the world of cinema for my love of fashion. "The Devil Wears Prada" definitely showcases the world of high fashion and Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy, is completely lost.
When scoring her coveted job at an acclaimed fashion magazine, she quickly experiences major culture shock as she realizes she is not working as a hard hitting news journalist. This movie consists of never-ending fabulous looks and Meryl Streep gives another iconic performance.
"Jumping the Broom" (2011)
Stream on HBO Max
Weddings are always a blast to watch in movies. In fact, ranking some of the best wedding films is a fantastic idea, (I will pitch it to my editor). "Jumping The Broom" would rank high on that list.
This movie shows us what happens when two families from contrasting backgrounds spend a weekend together on Martha’s Vineyard. Shenanigans take place and family secrets are revealed.
"The Twilight Saga" (2008-2012)
Stream on various platforms including Hulu
Some movies are just meant to be watched in a specific setting. To experience the fullness of the Twilight saga, I recommend a gloomy or rainy day. The type of rainy day where your only option is to stay in your pajamas, get under the covers and gather our good friends Ben & Jerry.
If you are a true lover of this cringe masterpiece you will not stop at one. "New Moon" is where things get hot. Specifically Jacob gets hot – and ripped like a Greek god.
So tell your friends you have a date with Jacob and the Cullens. Oh, and ten bucks to the first person to answer the question that ended friendships in the early 2000s: Team Edward or Team Jacob?
"Beauty Shop" ( 2005)
Stream on Amazon Prime
Personally, anything starring Queen Latifa is a must-watch. Her on-screen presence is everything.
In this effortlessly flawless comedy, Gina, played by Queen Latifa, a gifted hairdresser establishes her own Beauty shop (hence the name of the movie). She tries to gain new clientele while cementing a place for herself in the beauty industry.
Her previous joke of a boss Jorge, played by Kevin Bacon, will do anything to get her shop closed. Try not to fall in love with this golden cast and feel-good movie.
"Sex And The City" ( 2008)
Stream on Youtube
When it comes to one of the most popular television shows from way back when, "Sex And The City" remains relevant. The hit HBO series still holds a special place in pop culture and has reached a new level of admiration generations later.
"Sex And The City" gave us daring fashion, friendship, excitement, risque situations and sex – a whole lot of sex. Fans around the globe mourned the beloved show when the series finale aired in 2004. Four years later the four besties Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, Miranda Hobbs, played by Cynthia Nixon, and Charlotte York, played by Kristen Davis, returned better than ever – only this time on the big screen.
And just like that Cosmopolitans and Manolo Blahniks were back in a big or should I say “Mr. Big” way. "Sex And The City" is one of the best movie adaptations of all time.
I will give an honorable mention to "Sex And The City 2" for all the die hard fans out there.