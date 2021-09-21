The series finale gave us the perfect goodbye, but the beauty of streaming services is you can always start over. Here’s my top picks from each season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“The Pontiac Bandit” Season 1, Episode 12

This episode sets up Jake’s series-long frenemy-ship with Doug Judy, played by Craig Robinson, also known for playing Darryl on “The Office.” Doug and Jake go on several adventures right down to the final season. Any episode with an appearance by the infamous Doug Judy is sure to be a double-crossing, action-packed, karaoke-filled time.

“The Beach House” Season 2 Episode 12

The squad takes a break, traveling to Charles’ beach house in the middle of the winter. The opening scene of this episode is one of my favorites. After the opening credits, Jake learns Captain Holt had never been invited to an out-of-the-office event and invites him to join the team. The group has to balance their partying personalities — we’re looking at you, fanny pack wearing Vacation Terry — with Holt’s more classical hobbies.

“Yippie Kayak” Season 3, Episode 10

A real-life “Die Hard” situation, or so Bruce Willis fanatic Jake Peralta pretends. While last-minute Christmas shopping, Jake, Charles and Gina get caught in a hostage situation in a department store robbery. If you’re a fan of the 1988 action thriller, you’ll have a lot of fun watching this reference-packed episode.

“Cop Con” Season 4, Episode 17

The Nine-Nine heads to Cop-Con, the annual tri-state convention. While the squad tries to throw a secret party, Captain Holt is preparing for an important presentation and seriously considering adding color to his PowerPoint slides. Even the subplots are memorable, including Boyle’s robot best friend battle and a love interest for Scully.

“HalloVeen” Season 5, Episode 4

You can’t go wrong watching any “Halloween heist” episode. They’re all great, but the one that stands out is “HalloVeen.” Things get serious when Captain Holt involves his fluffy boy, a Corgi named Cheddar. The episode also involves some special moments between Jake and Amy. Like they say, all’s fair in love and Halloween heists.

“Suicide Squad” Season 6, Episode 18

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Three recurring antagonists return in the season six finale, but this time, they’re working with the squad to eliminate Commissioner John Kelly. Holt’s rival Madeline Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick) and Captain C.J. Stentley (Ken Marino) team up with Allstate’s “mayhem like me” commercial star, Dean Winters. Though Winters is better known as “The Vulture” on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the premise stands, his character brings mayhem wherever he goes.

“Ding Dong” Season 7, Episode 7

After a series-long battle of wits and dryly delivered comebacks, the rivalry between Captain Holt and Madeline Wuntch comes to a close in this season 7 episode. Holt’s insults to Wuntch were the best they’d ever been. If you ask me, this was the perfect goodbye before the perfect goodbye.

“The Lake House” Season 8, Episode 2

Other than the final episode, the best pick out of the last season is episode two, “The Lake House.” Similar to “The Beach House” in season two, the squad takes a group vacation to Captain Holt’s so-named lake house. It doesn’t take Jake long to turn the relaxing vacation into a parent-trap style mission involving bird watching with Captain Holt and his husband Kevin Cozner (Marc Evan Jackson).