Looking to get into the holiday spirit?
It’s now November and time to put away the spooky decorations and crack out the Christmas ornaments. Many people already have started decorating for Christmas, and of course along with decorating comes listening to Christmas music.
This past new music Friday, multiple artists released songs to get excited about for this December. From the Jonas Brothers to John Legend, here are the best new recently released songs to get you in the Christmas spirit this holiday season.
"Like It’s Christmas" - Jonas Brothers
First up, this holiday season we’re blessed with another hit song by everyone’s favorite brothers. The boys have not disappointed with their comeback, and this holiday track is no exception. This is a fun upbeat song about how you’re loved ones make it feel like Christmas all year round, and I can already hear it in everyday store holiday shopping and in every Christmas commercial. It makes you want to dance and sing along and is definitely at the top of my holiday playlist.
"Make It To Christmas" – Alessia Cara
This song is a sadder Christmas track, which is a good change of pace from the classic holly jolly songs for the holidays. It’s a beautiful song about wanting a relationship to last until Christmas and has a unique sound while still sounding like it’s made for the occasion. I’m glad we’re getting to hear more from the artist with her Ep "This Summer" being one of my favorite projects of the year.
"Into The Unknown" – Panic! At The Disco
Straight from the "Frozen 2" soundtrack, Brendon Urie once again shows off his insane vocal ability on ‘Into The Unknown.’ The song does a great job of explaining the mindset of the characters, adding emotion and depth while still being great to listen to on its own. I wouldn’t mind sitting in a theater with a bunch of kids if it means I get to hear the angelic voice of Mr. Urie.
"Invisible" – Zara Larsson
Pop sensation Zara Larsson also made a song for a soundtrack this holiday season. "Invisible" is a part of the soundtrack for the Netflix film ‘Klaus.’ It’s a really sweet song about kindness and how the best things are felt in the heart and not always seen. This song embodies the spirit that needs to spread this holiday season, and Larsson’s beautiful voice will melt your heart.
"Baby, It’s Cold Outside" – John Legend FT. Kelly Clarkson
John Legend has released the deluxe edition of his magical Christmas album "A Legendary Christmas," and its title says it all. "Baby, It’s Cold Outside" is disliked by many due to its creepy original lyrics. In this jazzy rendition, Legend is nothing but a gentleman, offering to call Clarkson a ride and saying it’s her body and her choice when she mentions having one more drink. This playful pairing has made the perfect song to snuggle up to by the fire and drink a hot cup of cocoa while enjoying the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
"Christmas In New Orleans" – John Legend
I couldn’t include new Christmas songs without adding the one made about my very own hometown. From "magnolia trees at night sparkling bright" to "Santa Claus leading the band to a good ‘ole beat’ in a scene you can only hear down on Basin Street," this song embodies and represents NOLA perfectly. Legend is right when he says it feels so good when it’s Christmas time in New Orleans.