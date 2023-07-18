As the world gears up for the release of the brand new “Barbie” movie on July 21, it seems that everywhere you go she’s there: Barbie T-shirts, Barbie shoes, Barbie makeup – even Barbie-themed food.

The over-the-top marketing for the already iconic brand and extremely anticipated movie may appear excessive to some, but many fans have embraced the movie’s ad campaign wholeheartedly.

Barbie marketing team really said “what if we had everyone live in a Barbie world” and proceeded to collaborate with literally every sector touched by consumers. And they were so right for this pic.twitter.com/GrZcQfprCu — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 ☁️🏹 (@angelmillk) July 11, 2023

From collaborations with famous name brands to major PR stunts, the “Barbie” marketing team truly wants its audience to feel like they are living in a Barbie world.

Take a look at some of our top picks for the most fantastic “Barbie” promo:

Airbnb’s real life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse

Thanks to Airbnb (and Ken), four guests will be selected to spend a free night in the iconic Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and 22.

The guests will be able to try on clothes in Ken’s closet, dance on the outdoor disco floor, swim in the DreamHouse’s infinity pool and get their very own roller skates and surfboards.

The replica of the iconic toy house is insanely realistic. If you’ve ever wanted to live inside the DreamHouse, now’s your chance.

Request to book your chance to stay at Barbie and Ken’s starting July 17 at 10 a.m.

NYX Cosmetics’ Barbie collection

Makeup brand NYX created a makeup collection that’s both Barbie and Ken themed, complete with a bright pink compact mirror that looks like a flip phone.

NYX provides a wide range of pink shades for its lip products in this collection. And for those who aren’t the biggest fans of pink, blues, golds and browns are featured throughout the collection as well.

The mini eyeshadow palettes both come with a butter gloss attached to it, a nice addition if you’re using the Barbie or Ken palette for travel or on-the-go use.

(Personally, the best part of this collection is NYX’s webpage for it. The animated, interactive design takes me right back to being a kid and playing makeup games on the Barbie website.)

Barbie x Cold Stone

Enjoy a “Barbie” ice cream this summer from Cold Stone Creamery.

Cold Stone is serving pink cotton candy “Barbie” ice cream available in two different desserts.

The first is one of the brand’s “Creations,” called the “All That Glitters is Pink Creation.” It contains Cold Stone’s pink cotton candy ice cream, graham cracker pie crust pieces, “Dance Party” sprinkles and whipped cream in a special “Barbie” cup.

You can also get an ice cream cake called the “Best Cake Ever!” It’s a yellow cake topped with white frosting and layers of cotton candy ice cream combined with the Dance Party sprinkles inside.

Cold Stone will sell its “Barbie” products until August 8, so get a taste while you can.

Joybird’s Barbie furniture

Ever wanted to make your own version of a Barbie dollhouse?

With Joybird’s new Barbie furniture collection, you can turn your home into your very own DreamHouse.

Joybird launched three new DreamHouse fabrics in shades rose quartz, ruby and topaz teal for the collection. The sofas, chairs, tables, bed and bookcase featured in the collection are all named after other Barbie characters – for example, the DreamHouse Nikki Accent Chair or DreamHouse Teresa Dining Table.

If you’ve ever dreamed of literally living in Barbie’s world, now’s your chance to make your dream house a reality.

Barbie x Unique Vintage Collection

Want to dress like Barbie?

You can now look like a doll in Unique Vintage’s clothing collaboration with Barbie.

The collection features ‘60s style clothing, with everything from dresses to rompers to crop tops – even Barbie’s iconic one piece black and white chevron bathing suit.

Unique Vintage carries clothing in sizes XS through 5X, so everyone in any size can become a Barbie.