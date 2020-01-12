Get rid of the first day of school blues with a light and tasty snack.
This Wednesday is National Bagel Day, and they’re plenty local places around campus that sell the perfect brunch staple. Here’s the best places to grab a bagel in Baton Rouge, because Hump Day wouldn’t be complete without a good bagel and cold brew.
Einstein Bros Bagels
Einstein Bros is always a good go-to for bagel lovers, with great breakfast, lunch and beverage options. From the classics like the Everything bagel, to the signature treats like the Blueberry bagel and the delicious gourmet picks like the Apple Cinnamon bagel, Einstein’s has it all. Add some shmear to the mix and you have a snack your taste buds will definitely enjoy.
Head to an Einstein’s off campus to get a free bagel with shmear with purchase for the holiday.
Starbucks
With two on campus locations, Starbucks is always a favorite food stop. Their bakery has multiple bagels you can choose from while grabbing your favorite drink to go with it.
New York Bagel Company
With three Baton Rouge locations, New York Bagel Company is a brunch lovers dream. Between their sandwiches and pizza bagels, you can’t go wrong. Their gourmet cream cheese takes them over the edge and makes their tasty treats even better.
Milford’s On Third
If you’re looking for a breakfast bagel, Milford’s On Third is the place to go. Located on, you guessed it, 150 Third Street, the restaurant has a variety of bagel options. Blueberry, plain and honey wheat are just some of the bagels you can choose from with multiple schmear options as well options like strawberry and cream cheese. Add ‘oofta’ as they like to call it with bacon or another tasty extra topping.
Panera Bread
Another great perk of having a Panera on campus, their bagels. Swing by Patrick F. Taylor and grab a chocolate chip, French toast or whole grain treat. They have many more options with different spreads to try out before or after classes.
Highland Coffees
Grab a great coffee with your choice of a plain, wheat, cinnamon raisin or sugar buster wheat bagel. The coffee shop is a local favorite and has tasty food options that you’re sure to love.