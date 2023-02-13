Love is hard to find in real life, but in TV shows it's easy to find a relationship to be obsessed with.

I looked back at some of my favorite television relationships from past and current TV that help me believe in love.

I decided to rank them based on the storyline, the quality of the shows and characters and my personal taste in ships.

9. Rory and Jess from "Gilmore Girls"

An oldie but a goodie, Rory and Jess are a classic tale of good girl meets bad boy, and they've enraptured multiple generations of audiences with their tumultuous romance.

8. Nick and Charlie from "Heartstopper"

"Heartstopper," a series of graphic novels turned into a Netflix adaptation, is a romantic show that will make you feel giddy all the way through. The show is about the blossoming romance between Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, two teenage boys from different social circles.

The relationship is full of self-discovery and makes the audiences believe in love for its entire eight-episode run.

7. Janine and Gregory from "Abbott Elementary"

Comedies are notorious for having iconic “will they or won’t they” romances, and Janine and Gregory from "Abbott Elementary" are no exception.

These two have had a connection from the start, and season two has only led to more tension-filled scenes. Fans have been raving about Janine and Gregory's budding romance from the beginning. I can only imagine the excitement if the two actually take their connection to the next level.

6. Cece and Schmidt from "New Girl"

Nick and Jess may be the primary couple of this show, but Cece and Schmidt are the show’s embodiment of true love. They have one of the most romantic love stories of all time, and my personal favorite proposal scene in all of television.

5. Leighton and Alicia from "Sex Lives of College Girls"

This one might be controversial, as there is a loud number of fans who are still rooting for Leighton to end up with Tatum, but I personally never got over Leighton and Alicia. The two are perfect opposites, and both have a lot of flaws, but they ultimately make each other better, which is all you can hope for out of a significant other.

4. Tory and Robby from "Cobra Kai"

"Cobra Kai" is an all-around great show if you love the "Karate Kid" franchise and cheesiness. The show is full of humor, nostalgia and romance, and is nothing short of a masterpiece.

My favorite couple in the show is Tory Nichols and Robby Keene, who are also known as Keenry by the fanbase. I love this ship so much that it inspired my Twitter username. I enjoy every scene with them and think they are underutilized by the writers in every conceivable way.

Let them go on a date.

3. Belly and Conrad from "The Summer I Turned Pretty"

This show was the hot topic of the summer and although the series’ main draw is the love triangle between Belly and the two Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, it is clear which boy comes out on top.

Belly and Conrad’s romance is the best part of the show, but if the show’s adaptations of the sequel books are lacking, this ship might quickly fall into the back of the ranking.

2. John B and Sarah from "Outer Banks"

These two are a prime example of an epic love story. The growth from both characters that propels the relationship forward is endearing and their angst isn’t aggravating to the point where you start rooting for the relationship to fail.

If you’re looking for an adventurous show with a good romantic subplot, look no further than "Outer Banks."

1. Kate and Anthony from "Bridgerton"

It isn’t much of a shock that these two have made the top of the list centered around romance. They are adapted from a series of romance books, after all. Still, these two managed to hold down an entire season as leads, despite the show doing everything it can to disrupt their love story.

While fans are nervous that Simone Ashley (Kate) and Jonathan Bailey (Anthony) might leave the show now that their season is over, the characters are now the heads of the Bridgerton household, so it wouldn’t make sense for them to not get any screentime in the following seasons.

So don’t fretw Kanthony fans, we should be seeing this lovely married couple for years to come.