“The Crown” did what royalty does and collected almost all the gold available, winning four Golden Globe awards. Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson won Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress for the hit Netflix Television Series. "The Crown" capped off the night by taking home the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series as well.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler can add another award show to their long list of collaborations. The small audience full of first responders went home with a Golden Globe for laughing at all of their jokes.

Black British actors took home the first two awards of the night. Both Daniel Kiluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and John Boyega in “Small Axe” won Best Supporting Actor for their roles. Whoever was in charge of Kaluuya’s audio has most likely been fired as the first speech of the night was muted, which made Kaluuya rightfully upset.

“Schitt’s Creek” and “The Queen’s Gambit” followed behind “The Crown,” each winning two Golden Globes. Both were recognized as the best productions in their respective categories, Musical or Comedy Series and TV Motion Picture. Anya Taylor-Joy and Catherine O’Hara’s popular performances both took home Best Actress for those categories.

Tears fell as Taylor Simone Ledward accepted her late husband Chadwick Boseman’s Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. He was awarded for his final film role in “Ma Rainey.” Her heartfelt speech was a special moment during the night.

The film category had three big winners who each collected two Golden Globes. Chloé Zhao and “Nomadland” won Best Director and Best Drama respectively. Disney’s latest blockbuster “Soul” won Best Animated Film and Best Score. Sacha Baron Cohen won Best Actor for his role in “Borat: Subsequent Movefilm,” which won the award for Best Musical or Comedy.

Film royalty Jodie Foster won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, capturing her third Golden Globe. Mark Ruffalo won his very first Golden Globe for Best Actor in the television miniseries “I Know This Much is True.”

Other winners included Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis and Best Actress for Andra Day. Rosamund Pike won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in the newly released film “I Care A Lot.” “Minari” followed up the critically acclaimed “Parasite” for Best Foreign Language Film.

Jane Fonda and Norman Lear won the honorary Cecile B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Golden Globe Awards.

The theme of the night was diversity and inclusion, very relevant to current times. Regardless of all the talk, this was just another year with no Black Hollywood Foreign Press Association members.