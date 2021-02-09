As promised, “Jeopardy!” has updated its list of guest hosts with four more big names.

You know the drill. Clue values are doubled. Get your buzzers ready for the “Double Jeopardy!” round.

Don’t confuse him with the great and powerful. After years appearing as a health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” he has his own daytime series. This health talk show host will take his turn hosting the gameshow.

If you rang in and asked, “Who is Dr. Oz?”, bump up your score.

From watching the gameshow in high school to appearing in “Power Players” tournaments to guest hosting, he’s making a “Full Circle” on “Jeopardy!” for a complete 360°.

And the question to accompany that clue is, “Who is Anderson Cooper?”

Cooper has appeared on “Jeopardy!” four times as a contestant, winning two and losing two matches. One of the losses came during a 2010 “Million Dollar Celebrity” game to none other than Cheech Marin, of the comedy duo “Cheech and Chong.” No smoke there, Cooper and Marin teamed up to pay tribute to Alex Trebek following the longtime host’s death in November.

You may have seen her once already “Today.” This NBC morning show co-anchor has made the new guest host roster.

If you were quick enough on the buzzer and answered, “Who is Savannah Guthrie?” you’re correct.

You can now add “Jeopardy!” to the list of this neurosurgeon’s television appearances. This Emmy award-winning documentarian is a familiar face on CNN where he serves as chief medical correspondent.

If you guessed “Who is Dr. Sanjay Gupta?” you got it.

In a post to his Instagram, fact-appreciator Gupta said it was an honor to be chosen, as he grew up watching “Jeopardy!” with his parents and now watches the gameshow with his own kids.

Following the “Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings’ stint as guest host, Executive Producer Mike Richards will man the lectern. Previously announced guest hosts include Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Katie Couric and Mayim Bialik.

“Jeopardy!” will make a donation to a charity of each guest host’s choosing, matching the total winnings of the contestants competing during the games they serve as host.

If you read my last article, “I’ll take guest host for $200: The current lineup of guest hosts for 'Jeopardy!'" you’ll remember I took a poll of sorts on my Instagram and Snapchat, asking who else people would like to see guest hosting the gameshow.

Out of all the answers I received—some among them quite interesting, ranging from Steven Tyler to James Franco to other previous “Jeopardy!” champions like James Holzhauer—the only one that has come to fruition so far is Cooper.

Stay tuned, the gameshow says even more guest hosts are set to be announced later in the season.