Taylor Swift once said karma’s gonna track you down and it now looks like it has its eyes set on Scooter Braun.
The 42-year-old music mogul has been at the top of the game working with some of the biggest names in music such as Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and more. But he has been making headlines this week as some of the biggest names in music have parted ways with him.
As one of the biggest music entrepreneurs, why is he now being dropped by his clients?
It was reported by People Magazine that Braun would be getting dropped by some of the biggest names in music such as Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.
Many news outlets have gone around about who is dropping him and while some of these statements have been true, some have been found to be false.
Demi Lovato was reported by People Magazine to have departed from Braun on Aug. 21. Lovato has only been managed by him since 2019.
On Aug. 22, an insider confirmed to People Magazine the departure from Braun.
An insider tipped People Magazine that Ariana Grande would be parting ways with Braun as she has "outgrown him" and trying to find a different path in her music career. Braun has been managing Grande for over 10 years and reports say that it was her own decision to part ways.
There were multiple sources saying that Justin Bieber and Braun are still on good terms, but many insiders have told People Magazine that they have not talked to each other in a year.
Now, not saying that Braun had this coming, but after all the drama between him and Taylor Swift, it really does sound like karma tracked him down. The public drama between Braun and Swift has been going since 2019 and since has been an ongoing discussion within the music industry. So what exactly has been happening with Braun and Swift?
this clip of taylor swift from 2019 mysteriously “resurfaced” yesterday— mary morgan (@maryarchived) August 22, 2023
today demi lovato and ariana grande dropped scooter braun
looks like scooter braun is about to be hit with some big allegations. pic.twitter.com/q7G2jSAaLc
When Swift did not resign with Big Machine Records, the studio that produced her first six albums, Braun acquired the rights to the masters on her first six albums. After that he then sold them to an investment fund for over $300 million in 2020.
Swift has expressed her anger for Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta, saying how she felt betrayed by Borchetta even after telling him the distaste she had for Braun. She has always been vocal about Braun and how men in the music industry try to tear down women. Many have not taken her seriously.
Flash forward to 2023, Swift is now almost over halfway through re-recording her first six albums, which she labels “Taylor’s Version” in the journey to reclaiming the rights to her music.
As for Braun, it’s not looking the best for him after the week of losing some of his biggest clients.
Though some have said that they have outgrown him and are looking to move on, I think he might be in some legal drama that is now finally catching up to him. The last thing they want is to be caught in that, but reports have not said what is really going down.