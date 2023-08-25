We live in a time in which practically everyone is more hyper-visible than ever before, with artists being no exception to this. Thanks to platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, overnight fame is becoming more common, drastically cutting down the time it takes for an artist to achieve stardom.
While this could easily be life-changing for an artist, many see this phenomenon as a double-edged sword; with integral aspects such as artist development getting skipped over, and many artists losing momentum just as quickly as they blow up.
As those working in this industry begin to share their perspectives on this newly emerging culture, it is clear that artist breakthroughs are quickly becoming a thing of the past.
“Every issue that we’re facing right now comes down to oversaturation,” Dylan Bourne, an artist manager, told Billboard. “People are just buried in content.”
Industry leaders say two contributing factors driving this phenomenon are label decisions and the unpredictability of social media trends.
It is easier and less costly to milk a viral moment and then move on to the next one rather than formally develop each artist before they debut. According to one A&R executive, music labels “signed more and signed worse than ever before” in the last ten years.
This pump-and-dump model is great for quick profits but inherently causes a “hit” to be less valuable than it was, say, 20 years ago. Combine this with streaming being the most popular method of consuming music and the decline of mass media such as radio, and you are left with a volatile industry in an uncertain place.
As for the artists, if they cannot capture an audience beyond a few viral songs, the likelihood of them securing longevity for their careers is low.
For the first time, an artist can have millions of streams and still be unable to sell out a concert.
“It’s common to hear grumbles about young acts who have hundreds of millions of plays [of a single] but can’t fill a small room for a performance,” said J. Erving, founder of the artist services and distribution company Human Re Sources. “People need to care about you beyond the song. Where is the connectivity? Are people really dialed in in a deeper way?”
All of this makes the business models of music labels appear questionable and reveals the prioritization of profits over authentic artistry.
Some are returning to the drawing board and focusing on garnering profits from smaller artists with more dedicated fanbases. This approach still circles back to the original issue of caring more about money than properly supporting new artists so they can reach a secure place in their careers.
This volatility is likely to continue being the norm for now. Though the future of the music industry is not set in stone, having these conversations is the first step to finding models that allow authentic artists to be discovered and given a real chance at success.