Lady Whistledown strikes again with the latest tea on Rege-Jean Page’s departure from playing Simon, Duke of Hastings, on season two of the romance/drama series “Bridgerton.”

On April 2, the official “Bridgerton” twitter page shared a photo revealing that they will be bidding adieu to the British actor for the next part of Lady Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor) and Lord Anthony's (Jonathan Bailey) journey in the show.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝

The show gained popularity partly due to the Duke of Hastings and the sex appeal that came with his character, particularly attracting women to the Shondaland series. Page claims that he knew what he was getting himself into when he signed the contract, and that his character would not appear in the forthcoming seasons.

As per the Bridgerton book series written by Julia Quill from which the show is inspired from, each novel follows a different Bridgerton child and their quest for marriage. Daphne was the first of the siblings to go, hence the first season being mostly based around her and Simon’s budding chemistry that led to marriage.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Page was offered $50,000 to guest star in three episodes in season two but declined the offer. Apparently, the actor turned this down for a slew of reasons, one being the fact that the seasons were not to focused on his character anymore. In an interview with Variety, Page stated, “It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

While fans are upset about the Duke of Hastings not being a member of the cast anymore, many are excited for the following season that centers around Anthony Bridgerton, which is based off of Quinn’s "The Viscount Who Loved Me."

The novel centers around the eldest Bridgerton brother as he decides to settle down and sire an heir to try and ensure himself the family inheritance. The show’s writers claim that their plan for the second season did not even include Rege-Jean’s Simon in the first place.

Sources claim that another reason Page is not returning is so that he could focus on his now thriving movie career. However, it is known that “Bridgerton” was a huge catalyst for the actor’s career taking off following its December 2020 release. His next big project is his upcoming starring role in Paramount’s “Dungeons and Dragons” alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith (set to be released in May 2022). The show also launched his first ever breakout role as a host on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” back in February.

As a result of Page's film career taking off and the show no longer focusing on the Duke's character, we must say goodbye to the show's main eye candy and undoubted fan favorite.

Production for season two of "Bridgerton" is currently underway in London with the cast having their first table read on March 29. The release date for the upcoming season is still to be determined.