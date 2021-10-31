“To make Michael Myers frightening, I had him walk like a man, not a monster.” – John Carpenter
When audience members were first introduced to Haddonfield, Illinois on Oct. 25, 1978, not a single soul knew what they were in for. For 43 years, Michael Myers has haunted, stalked, slashed, hacked and bashed characters to death and traumatized moviegoers across the globe. He’s a towering figure of a man, a menacing Shape, evil incarnate, that cannot be controlled, negotiated with or stopped. Michael Meyers is a horror icon who everyone is familiar with in some way or another.
Since his introduction in 1978, twelve movies associated with the brand of “Halloween” have been released. Some are great, some middling, some that Michael Meyers doesn’t appear in, and others that are horror trash that hold a place in the $5 DVD bin at Wal-Mart.
So, with the release of “Halloween Kills,” the new film in the series, here are my rankings of the “Halloween” franchise!
- “Halloween” (1978) 4.5/5
- “Halloween” (2018) 4/5
- “Halloween II” (1981) 3/5
- “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” (1998) 3.5/5
- “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” (1988) 3/5
- “Halloween Kills” (2021) 2.5/5
- “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” (1989) 2/5
- “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” (1982) 1.5/5
- “Halloween” (2007) 1.5/5
- “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995) 1/5
- “Halloween: Resurrection” (2002) .5/5
- “Halloween II” (2009) .5/5