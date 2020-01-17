Yesterday the lineup for Jazz Fest 2020 was announced, and like many festival lineups, it spread like wildfire.
People tend to have strong feelings and opinions towards who headlines and performs at festivals, since they do pay so much money to see these artists. It seems like this time though, they got it right, with many fans appearing to be pleased by the star-studded lineup.
The lineup includes favorites like The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, H.E.R., The Lumineers and more.
The festival itself is loved by natives and music lovers who travel all over the world to see great musical acts and experience Nola. The lineup seems to be getting better and better, adding even more heavy hitters than last years lineup.
The festival has yearly competition, with Voodoo and Buku being two other huge musical festivals in the city. Voodoo has yet to release their 2020 lineup, and the lineup for Buku is pretty good, but so far Jazz Fest is at the top.
On Thursday, April 23, The Beach Boys and Maggie Rogers will be performing, followed by Lenny Kravitz, Anthony Hamilton and Big Freedia on Friday, April 24. To finish off the first weekend The Who and H.E.R. will be performing on Saturday April 25 and Foo Fighters, Brandi Carlile and Norah Jones will perform Sunday, April 26.
The second weekend starts strong with Brittany Howard on Thursday, April 30. Lionel Richie, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels and Of Monsters And Men will perform Friday, May 1 and Lizzo and PJ Morton performing on Saturday, May 2. Finally, for the grand finale Stevie Nicks and The Lumineers will perform on the last day, Sunday, May 3.
The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will be April 23 – May 3. You can find out more information on the lineup, tickets and more at https://www.nojazzfest.com/home/.