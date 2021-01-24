It has been 22 years since the pilot episode of "The Sopranos" aired. "The Sopranos" is one of the most beloved and talked about shows in television history. Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) is a character who people will continue to talk and study about. I'm even doing it right now, and the show came out on the year I was born.
At the time, "The Sopranos" was not like any other show. It was violent, gruesome, raw and even funny. The show discussed topics like mental health, childhood trauma, toxic masculinity, domestic abuse, crime, racism, sexism, homophobia and body image. It was so complex and intriguing.
However, this article is about the legacy of the anti-hero, and how Tony Soprano is the anti-hero that became an inspiration for shows like "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men."
Matthew Weiner, writer for "Mad Men," wrote multiple episodes for "The Sopranos." David Chase, creator of "The Sopranos," even said that he was jealous of "Mad Men." Also, Vince Gilligan, creator of "Breaking Bad," said that Walter White would not exist without Tony Soprano.
These three shows are all connected with each other, and Tony Soprano is what ties them together. The anti-hero began with Tony Soprano, and the legacy was solidified by the likes of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Don Draper (Jon Hamm).
All three characters are middle-aged white men. They went through a crisis, have family problems, have a declined morality and they are also criminals. In traditional television, the protagonists usually go through a problem, but they become the victor at the end by making good decisions. You will not get this with the anti-heroes.
They are terrible men who do terrible things, but the audience still cheers them on. That is the power of the anti-hero. These men should not be idolized, but there is something intriguing about rooting for the bad guy.
These men destroyed lives in certain ways. Walter White and Tony Soprano definitely destroyed lives in the crime world, but Don Draper destroyed his daughter's trust in him and his relationships with women.
The characters' relationship with women is also another similarity. They're not the main character, but they sure do matter when it comes to the plot. One of the greatest scenes in each series deals with the tensions between the men and the women in their lives. Those relationships are never good, and it is still an important topic that most viewers don't want to talk about.
These shows are also made for drama television, but they still discuss the realities of human nature. We are not perfect like "The Brady Bunch," but we are not mob bosses and drug lords.
Tony Soprano is a legend in television. His character helped shows that defined the golden age of television and created even more profound characters.
Gandolfini's work is still admirable. He is the only Tony Soprano, and no one else can do that character justice like he did. He is just another reason why Tony Soprano is a legend. If Tony Soprano was played by someone different, would the show still be as good?
Overall, "The Sopranos" created the anti-hero, and the anti-hero is one of the most profound kind characters in television. "The Sopranos," "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men" created the greatest anti-heroes in television history, and I thank the creators, writers and actors for that.