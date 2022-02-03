The Lounge is LSU’s newest addition to dining for students and faculty. Art decor, poboys, live music and more — The Lounge features many firsts for restaurants on campus, but most notably is the only full-service sit-down dining with alcohol on campus.
Located at The LSU Club at Union Square, The Lounge is the only place on campus that sells alcohol and, with that unique honor, comes specialty cocktails. Their specialty options include classic cocktails labeled “Core Curriculum,” and modern cocktails as “Electives.” Grey Goose, tequila, bourbon and champagne are available in the mixes. Other cocktails are also available along with beer, wine, soda, lemonade and tea.
“The drink menu features classic favorites, like an Old Fashioned and a traditional Vesper martini, along with some on-trend options, such as the spicy margarita,” Special Events Coordinator Sarah Wronkoski said.
“All cocktails feature catchy names that are a nod to LSU, like the Tigerbait cocktail, a twist on a New York sour with a red wine float, or the Early Registration, a daytime sipper with raspberry and champagne.”
The options include rotating weekly specials and seasonal cocktails. The campus senior culinary team worked in collaboration with The Lounge to create the menu, and the chef’s various backgrounds are reflected in in the available dishes.
The Lounge offers diverse food options from multiple cuisines. Entrees include salads, BLTs, burgers and poboys with a side of Zapp’s chips or fries. Appetizers include calamari, hummus, wings, bao, bacon-wrapped dates and cheese boards. Prices for food ranges from $8 to $15, depending on the item.
“The Shrimp Poboy features fresh Gulf shrimp on the unparalleled Leidenheimer French bread.” Wronkoski said. “The Red Bean and Tasso hummus is a unique local play on the Mediterranean staple. And both the Sweet Heat and Chili Garlic Chicken Wings are the perfect level of heat and spice, which pair perfectly with the ‘Hold That Tiger’ margarita, which balances blanco tequila with chile liqueur, fresh lime, and agave.”
With 20th-century architecture and vintage decor, The Lounge feels like the campus’ own speakeasy. The restaurant has recently undergone renovations to spruce up and modernize the interior and decor. Club chairs, art deco wood panels and a grand interior make The Lounge feel like the classiest spot on campus.
“The renovation of the Lounge space consists of modern touches, which were added without losing the existing charm of its historical features,” Wronkoski said. “The original pattern of the wooden doors is reflected in the wood of the bar, the leather sofas, deep club chairs and white marble tabletops modernize the design.”
Originally an on-campus hotel and restaurant, the LSU Faculty Club was built in 1939 to provide entertainment, housing and food to Club members. Billiards, television, concerts and more were available to give faculty members a place to hang out. That original goal has stayed with The Club, which now serves anyone on campus with the hopes of bringing the community together.
Happy hour at The Lounge is Wednesdays through Fridays from 4-7 p.m., and regular hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Throughout the semester, The Lounge plans on hosting live music, trivia nights, wine tastings and other special events.
Wronkoski hopes the Lounge at the Club at Union Square becomes a popular destination for everyone on campus.
“A place where students, faculty and the general public can appreciate the charm of one of campus’ greatest gems.”