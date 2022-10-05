“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” directed by LSU theater performance major Sam Staggs, is being performed this week in the Studio Theater of the Music and Dramatic Arts building on campus.
Based on the books by Robert Fulghum, this play shows how lessons you learn as a child can carry with you into adult life.
“I really just hope people think it’s as funny as it is,” Staggs said.
The wide range of emotions displayed by the cast and felt by the audience is overwhelming and intriguing. The play conveys a serious message; however, the cast keeps the viewers entertained with the life they bring to the words. It keeps the crowd on edge and wanting more.
Those who sit in the audience will be impressed with how much energy is put into this show. Rehearsals began on Sept. 6, and within less than a month, the cast has brought the entire production to life.
The behind-the-scenes workers put a lot of time and energy into making sure everything is just right. From set designers to audio technicians to back-stage managers, the dedication to the production is evident in every scene.
The play will run nightly Oct. 4-7 at 7:30 p.m. Final showings will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at universitytickets.com for $12.