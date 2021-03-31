In early March, the world got the news that everyone’s favorite crime-fighting cartoon trio, The Powerpuff Girls, are joining the live-action wave in a brand-new CW remake series called “Powerpuff Girls.”
The original series ran for 7 years on Cartoon Network and won a multitude of television awards (and hearts). Everyone knows the triplets created from sugar, spice and everything nice, but apparently the live action will get a lot darker than that. According to Deadline, the story will follow Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup into their 20s as they face disappointment from spending their entire childhoods devoted to fighting instead of, you know, being kids.
The characters are definitely more matured and facing their own struggles in getting back into the crime-fighting lifestyle. The main question arises, which is basically the plot for almost every superhero storyline, which is “will they go back to being superheroes when the world needs them the most?"
Celeb Magazine reports that Blossom, our favorite red-clad leader who is known for her obvious leadership role as well as her go-get-em attitude, now has “repressed kiddie-superhero trauma” which has taken quite a toll on her personality. Her toughness is still intact though, she just wants to take matters into her own (adult) hands now. Will this include getting her sisters back together again?
Bubbles, America’s original blonde sweetheart, is apparently still the same (which I love). She is still cute on the outside, and tough on the inside as always. Her superhero traits do not fade into adulthood; however, she is said to be more interested in rebuilding her fame instead of saving the world. Does this mean they turned Bubbles into a stereotypical egotistical blonde? We’ll just have to see.
Buttercup, the badass rebel (and my personal favorite Powerpuff Girl), is said to be a lot more sensitive now as she’s grown up. She apparently does not want anything to do with the superhero brand and spends her adulthood trying to get rid of her identity by living anonymously.
So, let’s meet the real-life Powerpuff Girls.
The CW casted Disney channel star, Dove Cameron, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Chloe Bennet, and Broadway icon Yana Perrault to play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.
Cameron is known for her roles in shows such as Liv & Maddie as well as in the Descendants series. Her role as Bubbles seems very fitting and actually something she tweeted about back in 2013.
I really just want to play Bubbles in a live-action Power Puff Girls movie.— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) April 9, 2013
“I just really want to play Bubbles in a live-action Powerpuff Girls movie” and now she finally is. Cameron tweeted about the script being her “true fantasy” and quite enjoyable as a fan of the original show.
i cannot WAIT for you guys to see this show. the script is unreal, i don’t think i’ve ever laughed out loud so much reading anything . without giving anything away , as a huge fan of the cartoon , this script is my true fantasy . !! stay tuuuuuuneddd pic.twitter.com/J6uC7K8Qqk— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) March 9, 2021
Bennet also tweeted out her excitement and revealed her role as Blossom with a cute gif.
i’m a heckin’ powerpuff girl now wtf (!!!!) pic.twitter.com/pNQ8ZJr4JB— Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) March 9, 2021
Perrault shared her good news through Instagram with a hilarious statement of “bag secured,” which is honestly what I imagine Buttercup to say in real life. This show is actually Perrault’s first on-screen role, as she mainly performed on stage. She was even supposed to be in the cast of "Hamilton" until the pandemic put the production on hold.
Now, this is a live-action adaptation which is one of the most infamous genres that has been introduced to this generation. The stigma that is already attached to “Powerpuff Girls” mainly comes from the older fans that grew up on the Cartoon Network series. It’s easy to assume that the show will lose its appeal and originality because so many (if not all) great animated movies and series have been ruined with live-action remakes.
just found out there’s gonna be a live action powerpuff girls series ... pls they’re gonna ruin it 😫— jackie 🦋 (@jackiesilva_) March 23, 2021
i honestly cannot wait to see how much of a disaster the cw will make the live action powerpuff girls show pic.twitter.com/tERiG41cMW— captain handsome (@lukeskydisaster) March 27, 2021
Studios should understand that when something is successful in animation, it doesn't mean it'll successfully translate to live-action. Shows like Loud House and Powerpuff Girls have elements that would just look absolutely ridiculous in a live-action environment.— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) March 18, 2021
A lot of discourse stems from the fact that our childhood memories are at stake with these live-action remakes since a lot of studios completely change the storylines of the original shows/movies.
As someone who was a fan of the Powerpuff Girls back when it was cool, my first reaction to hearing of the "live-action" reboot wasOH NO.it's gonna be so bad. so, so bad.that show was cool because of the animation; I can't see it being good any other way 🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/9ZRS3aWrwi— 🇨🇦 𝕄𝕠𝕚𝕣𝕣𝕖𝕪 🇨🇦🍑 (@ItsMoirrey) March 25, 2021
I'm not fond of the powerpuff girls getting a live action film. it's just gunna ruin peoples child hood. Doesn't matter if you watched the 90's version, the 2000's version, or that anime version Powerpuff girls Z this live action movie will likely ruin your childhood.— Otku Corner (otku chan) (@PaigeLo60887129) March 20, 2021
Even the idea of the being adults takes away from the original concept of the show.
Fam, who asked for a live-action powerpuff girls show where they’re adults? Lol just be ruining childhoods.— Tey. (@HipsterHoopz) March 18, 2021
There’s a powerpuff girls show reboot coming.....where they’re young adults.....and it’s live-action. Who asked for this?😒😂— Tey🌊 (@issawaveee) March 18, 2021
Some classics just need to be left alone, but will The CW do justice to our beloved Powerpuff Girls? One can only hope.