Have you ever wanted to be in an edition of the Reveille?
Do you have a partner for Valentine's Day?
Well here is where you can knock out two things off of your bucket list!
In celebration of Valentine's Day, The Reveille would like to spotlight some of our readers and their valentines. Tell us a little about your valentine on our Instagram account's story at @lsureveille or through the forum link below. Out of the submissions on the story and forum, we'll choose one winner to be featured in the Feb. 11 issue of The Reveille. We'll also choose a handful of "honorable mentions" to appear in the paper. All submissions are due at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The winners, including the grand prize winner, will all be notified by email and/or phone on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Good luck!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSce7Q6XFTkL8ZwsWI8XbNLpv3y8n_OeFebIimn5bdERBPvWVA/viewform?usp=sf_link