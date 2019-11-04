Calling out to all the Pickle Rick enthusiasts and Morty lovers, the Rickmobile is coming to Baton Rouge. The famous Rick-shaped truck modeled after the Adult Swim show “Rick and Morty” will be at Tin Roof Brewing Co. on Thursday, Nov 7.
The Rickmobile is hosting its third country wide tour to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the show's fourth season. The tour begins in San Diego, makes its way across the country, and ends in Atlanta. This interactive experience is an opportunity for fans to purchase rare merchandise and indulge in Rick and Morty themed events.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. on the outside patio. “Let’s get quizzical”, a Rick and Morty themed trivia, will be held at 7 p.m. The event will also feature food options by Court Street Cafe available for purchase.
Whether you’re a Rick and Morty superfan or an avid show binger, it will be one fun filled night full of fans, scientist enthusiasts, and adventure lovers. It is a great way to connect with other fans in the area and bond over a common interest.
“It’s going to be a great event to just hang out and come share in the fandom,” Tin Roof event coordinator, Mandy Underwood, said.
For more information and inquiries visit @Tinroofbeer on Instagram or Facebook. You won’t want to miss out on this rare experience so come out, enjoy a drink, and get schwifty with the Rickmobile.