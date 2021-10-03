Have you ever made the trek to Kirby Smith only to find that it’s now a Spirit Halloween? How about pretending to be interested in journalism to flirt with Manship students? And do you miss Mr. Ronnie’s Hot Famous Donuts? If you found yourself answering “Yes” to any of these questions, then you may be entitled to follow lsu_memes_for_laville_teens.
With over 12,000 followers on Instagram, lsu_memes_for_laville_teens is the biggest non-branded LSU meme account. Starting in the summer of 2018, the account runner noticed a serious lack of LSU meme accounts and decided it would be a fun outlet to express humor creatively.
“I decided ‘why not?’ and created the page with very few expectations. Looking back, I’m still shocked to see how much the page has grown since then,” said the account runner, who is currently a second-year grad student.
The creator went on to say that they only expected around 1000 followers before ending the project, but the account is currently the most successful independent LSU account, amassing over 12,000 followers and thousands of likes on every meme posted.
“I think one of the reasons the account has grown the way it has is because of how relatable many of the posts are. Whether it’s being waved down in Free Speech Alley or getting lost trying to find a classroom in Coates, I believe that there are many experiences that most LSU students go through at some point in their college career. The memes showcase the unique aspects of being a student at this university and let people laugh at how crazy it can be sometimes,” said lsu_memes_for_laville_teens.
Outside of relatability, the page’s runner also credits LSU’s legendary 2019 football season on inspiring some of their best memes. The creator noted that Joe Burrow and the team “having arguably the greatest college football season of all time” helped many LSU accounts receive national attention and skyrocket in popularity.
Regarding inspiration, lsu_memes said that either the jokes appear out of thin air, like the infamous car in the quad, or they come out of general annoyance, like having to squeeze past the Cane’s drive-through since there’s always a line backed out in the street. Despite poking fun at the university, the creator also added that they are proud to be a Tiger and grateful to be a part of LSU.
“A lot of the time, the posts are usually my own experiences or observations that I just exaggerate for the joke. Luckily for me, there always seems to be something unique happening at LSU that I can make a post about,” said the account runner.
Lsu_memes_for_laville_teens expected to run out of jokes to make after one or two years, but once the account got attention from other students, it became hard to quit. Being a unique and positive part of the LSU community helped them keep the page going.
“It’s always a cool experience to see LSU students like and share my posts about the university as well as all of the nice comments and messages as well. Of course, I’m not the biggest page out there, but it is still nice to know I can bring some laughter to a decent amount of students on campus. Just to be a fun part of the LSU college experience for some definitely helps motivate me to keep running this page after so many years,” lsu_memes_for_laville_teens concluded.