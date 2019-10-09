Carnevil returns with a free concert series during the month of October so you can get your groove on all spooky season long.
Carnevil Haunted Midway is located across the street from the 13th Gate and will feature free entertainment like special performances by Airseekers Aerial Performance Artists and Inferneaux Fire Troupe. There will also be roaming characters, 13th Gate merchandise, food, 5-minute escape games, axe throwing, and virtual reality experiences.
Every Friday and Saturday night Carnevil Haunted Midway is hosting a free concert. October 11-12 at 8 p.m. Nighttrain International: A Guns N Roses Tribute Band will be performing. The band has previously performed at venues like The House Of Blues, MTVs Famous Club LaVela, and The FC Dallas Stadium.
BatterY: "Masters of Metallica" Tribute Band, Blizzard of Ozz: Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Band, Werewolf and Big Gun: AC/DC Tribute Band are the other performers scheduled to perform during the concert series this month.
After rocking out at the free concert, go get your scare on at Louisiana's famous haunted house.
"Inside the haunted house, there are many new scares including a Room for the Nun, a huge outdoor voodoo cemetery and new scares throughout," said Dwayne Sanburn the owner and creator of the 13th Gate Haunted House.
Don't miss out on this event full of fright and fun this month, you can find additional information at https://13thgate.com/carnevil-haunted-midway-13thgate/