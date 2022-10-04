"Hocus Pocus" is a Halloween classic many people tune into during the start of the season. It evokes the comforting feelings of fall, which even in the midst of Louisiana heat, can get you into the autumn mood.

Disney+ premiered "Hocus Pocus 2," starring the Sanderson sisters played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, on Sept. 30. Aside from the original three sisters, a new trio of girls are introduced in this remake: Cassie, Becca, and Izzy who are played by Lilia Buckingham, Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo.

Growing up with "Hocus Pocus," I was skeptical that any alternate version could live up to the magical, cinematic experience the original movie provides. The story line, the characters and the nostalgia are hard to replicate. Disney has recently produced many remakes ranging from good to bad, but this one exceeded my expectations.

The second movie is set in Salem during 1653 and shows the Sanderson sisters as children. This is interesting, seeing as the first movie only gave viewers insight into the witches' adulthood and lacked their childhood background. Yet, the basis of the storyline remains the same: The sisters resurrect and go to great lengths to achieve immortality.

The new additions to the story have made it different but exciting for viewers. The addition of the new three girl characters have given this remake a modern feel.

It's also fun to find the bits of the old film that has lived through into this one. The Sanderson sisters live on in this movie. They come back better than ever, and the way that Midler, Parker and Najimy stepped back into their old roles was seamless.

"Hocus Pocus 2" is perfect for a movie night with your friends if you’re trying to get into the Halloween spirit.

But don’t just pop a bag of popcorn and call it a night because there are many seasonal treats that could elevate this movie experience. Trader Joe’s has released many of its seasonal fall snacks like the caramel apple dipping kit, and pumpkin spice hummus and maple walnut biscotti sold, all affordable options for a college student's budget. These would start a nice base to a Halloween themed charcuterie board, something many have done for "Hocus Pocus 2" watch parties.