This year has been nothing short of exceptional for Taylor Swift.
The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has been making big moves in the music world and in pop culture, showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.
The singer has just completed her first North American leg of the Eras Tour, finishing up with four shows in Mexico City.
The Eras Tour has been nothing but a hit in every city it has hit so far. The trade publication Pollstar has estimated that the tour could gross $1.4 billion after finishing all city stops.
High volumes of people seeking tickets followed the announcement of the Eras Tour. Ticketmaster received a public backlash for the way they handled the presale ticket drop.
The demand during presale was at such a high volume they eventually announced that they would not be doing a regular ticket drop for people who did not get a presale code.
Jorja Hlifka, 22, remembers the struggle of trying to get tickets for the Eras Tour.
“I was excited to get registered as a verified fan and would be able to buy tickets during the pre-sale,” Hlifka said. “I joined the waitlist during my first class that day, thinking it wouldn’t take long. I ended up skipping my second class because I was still in the waiting line and didn't want to lose internet connection walking across campus.”
It took Hlifka two hours after she initially joined to get tickets finally.
Pollstar has also estimated Swift has sold over $600 million in ticket sales just in the U.S. alone over a 53-show span.
She has still yet to hit the European and Asian cities for the Eras Tour, and then she will be back for a second U.S. leg, including cities such as Miami, Toronto, Indianapolis, and New Orleans.
Along the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour, she announced the release of two more re-recordings.
Swift is two albums closer to finally owning the rights to her first six albums following the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ and recently announced ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ that will be available October 27.
But before ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ can come out, she announced that the film version of the Eras Tour will be hitting theaters nationwide on Friday October 13.
Prior to this film, all of Swift’s documentaries had been on streaming platforms, so having it hitting theaters is big, and traffic on AMC websites was so high that they were making fans sit in a queue for tickets.
Nico Cipriano, 25, was caught off guard by the announcement of the film being released in theaters but still jumped on AMC's website as soon as possible.
“I immediately got on AMC's website only to be faced with something I’ve seen once before: a ticket queue,” Cipriano laughed. “I joined, watched the wait time fluctuate, saw the website crash on my phone, rejoined and waited some more.”
Though the struggle for the movie tickets was not as stressful as getting tour tickets, he still worried about getting tickets.
“It was much less stressful than scoring Eras Tour tickets,” Cipriano said. “But I was still unsure if I’d be able to get movie tickets at a nearby theater for a time and date that worked into my schedule.”
AMC reported that the film broke the single-day record following earning $26 million in ticket presales. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ previously held the single-day ticket sales record, earning $16.9 million.
Jason Blum, director of ‘The Exorcist: Believer,’ announced his movie will be coming out a week early following the news that the Eras Tour film would be released on the same day as the original release date, October 13.
Tickets for the film are priced at $19.89 plus tax for adults and $13.13 plus tax for children and seniors.
October is set to be a big month for Swift, but until then, who knows what else she has up her sleeve for fans.