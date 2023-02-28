Rating: 10/10

Written and directed by LSU graduate student Alice Wilkinson, "To Stand in the Water" is the next LSU theater production that will blow viewers out of the water.

The play takes place in southeastern Colorado and revolves around the disputes between Colorado native Hugh and city-man Tom.

Based on Supreme Court case Hill v. Warsewa, the play tackles the issue of defining public property versus private property. "To Stand in the Water" will make audiences think about where they stand on the issue.

“I believe we are living in a world where the next crisis will be a water crisis, not just out west, but globally," Wilkinson said when asked what she wanted audiences to draw from the play. "I hope people walk away from the play with a better understanding of this urgent, complicated issue, because time is running out."

The play covers a dark topic, but the narrative is written in a way that won't leave viewers feeling miserable; instead, they'll leave with a new outlook on climate issues.

The brilliant writing of Wilkinson along with the talented cast, stage crew, set designers and tech crew evokes this feeling.

The cast consisted entirely of LSU undergrad students with a wide array of experiences. Some have been in several productions, but for others, this is their first time on stage.

To add to their talent, these students have only been rehearsing for a little over a month. In this short time, the production has come to life.

The show, the talent, and the amazing setting, draw audience members into a new world. You might forget that it's only a play, because the emotions feel so real.

Part of the reason behind the intense emotions is that Wilkinson grew up in New York City, and she moved out west to live on ranches similar to the setting of the play. Wilkinson said that “living with the land was a well of inspiration.”

From the dialogue to the set design to the actors' movements, every detail is exact; they come from a place of experience.

For those looking to experience something brand new and one of a kind, tickets are available online at universitytickets.com for $12.

The show runs for about an hour and fifteen minutes, and every second draws viewers in more and more.

Opening night is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. There will be showings for March 1 through March 5. Shows will be each day at 7:30 p.m.; on Sunday, there will be a matinee at 2 p.m.

For those who are interested, there is a strobe light effect. Be wary if you are sensitive to light.