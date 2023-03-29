Rating: 10/10

"Wolf Play" is a theatrical production about a young boy who is forced to undergo many changes in his life. By the age of six, the child has been through three families. Each time he becomes comfortable, he has to move to a new family.

The play focuses on the difficulties LGBTQ+ couples experience in adopting children and the almost inhumane ways that their children come into their lives.

The play also expresses how difficult it is for adopted children to connect with their new families. After being relocated on two occasions, the child is initially cold and distant from his adoptive mothers.

This play is meant to show the different challenges people can experience. Whether it's their family relations or how other people treat them, everyone in this play has to deal with a problem of some sort.

While it's up to the audience as to who in the story they sympathize with, it's clear that the narrative is more focused on the relationships experienced by the two adoptive mothers with those around them.

For a serious topic, the script is excellently written and allows for there to be moments within the play when the audience can be relieved of the overwhelming emotions.

This play was written by Hansol Jung, a playwright from South Korea.

LSU theater doctorate student, Heyjin Kwon, felt a connection not only with this play when selecting it but also with the playwright. As a Korean, Heyjin is constantly looking for artists and playwrights from Asia.

“I want the audience to see more people of color in the arts and also a diverse voice from people with a different background,” Kwon said.

This play is exceptional, and it truly allows for the talent on LSU’s campus to shine.

With a cast of only five people, less than two months of rehearsal and a show that runs a little over an hour and a half, the theater department at LSU has put its best foot forward and put together a great show.

Not only onstage but offstage as well. The props and lighting team have put in a lot of effort to make this show the best it can be.

The prop master, Sarah Statham, designed the puppet used in the play from scratch. In my experience of reviewing plays at LSU, this is the first time I have seen anything like this.

The puppet is at first a bit eerie, but by the end of the play, you can find yourself empathizing with the little wooden figurine.

A lot of time was taken by everyone who was a part of this production, and the work is evident in the quality of the production.

It's truly a one-of-a-kind experience and worth every minute. I don't think I have ever seen any play at LSU quite like this one. I highly recommend taking the time to see it.

Shows are Tuesday, March 28 through Sunday, April 2. Show times Tuesday through Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. in LSU’s Studio Theater located in room 129 of the Music and Dramatic Arts Building.

Tickets are $12 for general admission, faculty/staff, and senior citizens. But students get a reduced price of $6. Tickets can be purchased online at lsucmda.universitytickets.com or at the box office located in the front of the Music and Dramatic Arts building.