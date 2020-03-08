James McLure's "Pvt. Wars" will premiere at the Studio Theater in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building. Theater sophomore Marshal Talon Hodges will be directing this production.
The play is about three G.I.s recovering from injuries during the Vietnam War. The characters go through blackouts that pieces together their backgrounds like a mosaic. The characters find solace with each other while concerned about how they will fit back in with the civilian world.
"Pvt. Wars is a show that offers something for everyone. From the side-splitting comedy to the tight-knit relationships, all will be engaged and all are welcome to enjoy this mosaic," Hodges said.
The opening night is on March 10, and the other dates are from March 11-15 at 7:30 p.m. Another showing will be at 2:00 p.m. on March 15.
Ticket prices are $12 and can be purchased at www.lsu.edu/cmda/theater or at the door. If you need more information, you can visit the same website or call 225-578-3527.