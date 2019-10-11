Theatre Baton Rouge is getting ready to make audiences shiver with antici... pation "Over at the Frankenstein Place" as they put on the cult classic "Rocky Horror Show."
The show is rated R and is being directed by the LSU College of Agriculture's academic coordinator in the Office of Student Services, Brandon Guillory.
The cast also includes LSU's own Abrielle DeCuir, who is playing Magenta in her very first Theatre Baton Rouge production. The 21 year old is a senior at the University studying Chemistry with a concentration in Secondary Education.
"Preparing to play Magenta has been an experiment for me, trying to channel her iconic attitude while still injecting myself as an artist into her character has been a little challenging," DeCuir said. "This production is my big return to the stage after a few years so I plan to portray Magenta with all of my energy and make her creepy, mysterious, and a little wicked."
'The Rocky Horror Show' will be at Theatre Baton Rouge from October 17-26, 2019. Tickets are $20 for students and the general admission price is $31. The audience is encouraged to participate and dress up as their favorite characters for the show. Prop bags will be sold for $5 in the lobby of the theatre one hour before each show, with outside props not being permitted.
"With a little over a week until the show opens I can’t contain my excitement! We’ve been taking big steps forward every day and are so thrilled for audiences to share this experience with us," DeCuir said.
Hurry and get your tickets to this must-see spooky season event at http://theatrebr.org/rockyhorror.html.