Dinner and a few drinks at an outdoor setting has become a sought-after excursion for young adults. Here are a few of my favorite open-air bars that manage to offer ambience, eats and a good time.
The Chimes on Highland
The Chimes on Highland is conveniently located on the outskirts of campus, and has gained prominence for its diverse, from-scratch menu. The Chimes’ management decided to turn things up a notch in 2019, installing a rooftop space with a bar and dining areas that feature a rooftop view of the surrounding area.
Chimes also boasts a tap room that offers an array of beers to try. From Abita flavors to local brewers such as Tin Roof, the selection is diverse. If you’re feeling more refined, you can try out their specialty cocktails — with the Chimes Tea and Tito’s Lemon Drop being customer favorites.
All of these features make Chimes an ideal spot for a decompression session. Maybe you can check it out after a rough exam or presentation.
Tsunami Sushi
Tsunami Sushi is located on the roof of the Shaw Center for the Arts downtown. Best described as an Asian fusion restaurant with southern undertones, their drink menu features Sake, Japanese Whisky and signature wines.
Assistant General Manager Will Monceaux revealed that Tsunami plans to reconstruct its wine & spirits menu, with a new menu rollout set for next month.
“COVID-19 complicated our menu offering, as many of our options must be imported,” said Monceaux in an interview. “Our new selection offers consistent availability with the same Tsunami touch.”
Tsunami successfully fuses a fine dining experience with cultural excursion. Their menu offers an array of classic and specialty sushi rolls, along with restaurant specialties such as Baked Salmon and Yellowtail.
If you’re looking for an outing to kick off the fall semester, a trip to Tsunami could help you expand your horizons and enjoy a drink or two.
Mid City Beer Garden
This tap room’s indoor-outdoor structure includes tropical plants, open-air dining spaces and a pet-friendly patio area.
Mid City Beer Garden also features an eclectic selection of on-tap beers, weekly food specials and spirits such as tequila and rum. They aim to please with their extensive menu and have something for everyone.
There’s a menu specifically dedicated to brunch if you’re looking for a midmorning excursion, with pancakes and specialty biscuits being customer go-to's.
If you’d rather come later in the day, you can enjoy a classic from their sandwich and wrap menu. My personal favorite is the Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup.
Mid City Beer Garden successfully merges classic bar eats with an earthy approach to the wining and dining experience. A great outing for friends winding down for the weekend.
All three of these establishments caught my eye with their unique interiors, proximity to campus and relative affordability. Check one out when you're feeling fancy and tell them Aris from the Reveille sent you.