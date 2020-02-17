The month of February in south Louisiana represents not only the Mardi Gras season but also is the month dedicated to the celebration of black history. Here in Baton Rouge, black history month is celebrated throughout the city and is enjoyed by all. This week has parades, concerts and reasons to drink margaritas.
Black History for all
Every Sunday of the month of February, Magnolia Mound, located at 2161 Nicholson Drive, hosts the annual black history month program from 2-3 p.m. Readings. Demonstrations and lectures will be performed to honor black history. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Magnolia Mound and BREC’s Magnolia Mound. Visit brec.org for more details.
Bring the krewe on down
As Mardi Gras day approaches annual parades are cruising in. Here are the parades rolling this week: Friday, February 21: Krewe of Southdowns, Saturday, February 22: Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival and Saturday, February 22: Krewe of Spanish Town Parade. These parades are sure to be fun and (as of now) the chance of rain is never, but I do recommend bringing a jacket--it may be chilly.
Living on Margarita time
Since it's National Margarita day on Saturday, you now have an excuse to drink the delicious cool beverage. Starting at 10 a.m. you and your friends can receive margaritas specials at The Rum House on Perkins Palms Avenue. Some of these specials include $5 House Margs, $6 Fruit Twist and $7 Uptown Girl "Skinny" Margs. These yummy deals will be going on all day, so there is no excuse for you to not be there.
Time to get Country
This Thursday at 7:30 p.m., you and your friends can enjoy Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. If you are worried about prices, dont be. The ticket prices are extremely generous and range from $34.50-$60.50. So grab your cow-boy/girl boots and hats and check out Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence this week here in Baton Rouge.
This week in Baton Rouge like usual is packed with events. From educational to fun there is something for everyone. So laissez les bon temps rouler and enjoy all the experiences Baton Rouge has to offer.