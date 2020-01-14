The beginning of a new semester can oftentimes be off to a slow start. Trading your couch surfing lifestyle for the fast pace rhythm that comes with a new year can put a halt to those vacation vibes. Luckily, this week Baton Rouge is full of events that’ll help wean you back into the Red Stick routine.
On Tuesday Jan. 14, the UREC is combining all gym-tastic events into one fun, action packed night. Beginning at 6 p.m. the event will consist of free food, prizes, activities, classes, and a DJ. This night is a way for new and returning students to familiarize themselves more with all the amenities the UREC has to offer. The event will run until 9 p.m. with prizes being raffled all throughout the night. Make sure to bring your tigercard and friends for a night filled with recreational activities.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Tin Roof Brewing Company hosts their weekly Yoga On The Lawn event. Every Wednesday locals gather with their yoga matts under dozens of string lights to refresh and recharge. The event is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. perfectly capturing the iridescent essence of the sunset. You can enjoy tasty treats and a cold beer on tap then finish the evening with some meditative yoga. Wednesdays just got a little better thanks to weekly yoga at Tin Roof.
If you’re looking for a new spot to take your friends, Smokin Aces BBQ will be having their grand opening on Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. This smoking BBQ joint will be located in Denham Springs and has been widely recognized as a Baton Rouge favorite. The restaurant is locally owned and operated, serving smoked meats and local treats such as: boudin egg rolls, greens, mac and cheese, spare ribs, and their housemade barbecue sauce. With reasonable prices and loads of options, it’s a BBQ lover’s paradise. The full menu is available online and on their Facebook page for more information.
Beginning Jan.17 through Jan. 20, the Walls Project will be hosting MLK Fest 2020 in honor of the great civil rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr. The three day weekend event is designed to help people give back and make a positive impact on their communities. Everyday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. volunteers will paint buildings and help cleanup blight and trash from neighborhood streets along Plank Rd. This project is a great way for the local community to pay homage to MLK’s mission through servitude. For more details on where to meet up or how to sign up visit thewallsproject.org to RSVP.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, Mid City Makers Market will be having their first art market of the year. This monthly event is a chance for local artisans to showcase their work and for visitors to purchase handmade, one of a kind goods. This event is for all ages to taste, smell and experience all of what the local area has to offer. For more information or future pop up events visit Midcitymakersmarket.com
On Saturday, Jan. 18, Sullivan’s Steakhouse has partnered with T. Robertson Bow Ties for the Cajun Koala Bear Rescue project. In an effort to aid Australian wildlife victims from the devastating wildfires, volunteers are needed to help sew joey pouches. Anyone who can sew or cut fabric is encouraged to help in this worldwide effort to help the hundreds of thousands of animals that have been affected by the fires.The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is a great opportunity for kids to learn some basic skills about sewing. For more information visit Sullivan’s Steakhouse on facebook.
On Sunday, Jan. 19 Brickyard South is also hosting their first Yard Art market of the year. This monthly event is a chance for local artists to showcase their art under the bridge. It is a free event that allows local talented artists the chance to sell their art and gain awareness. Along with the art market, Brickyard will also have drink specials, food, and live music. It’s a great way to support local artists and find new and inspiring work. For more information on this monthly market visit Yard Art on facebook.
It’s never a dull day in Baton Rouge, so make sure to get out and explore all the great events the city has to offer.