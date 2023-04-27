Luckily, as LSU students, we’re just an hour away from New Orleans, the perfect quick getaway.

As a New Orleans native, I know a thing or two about having a good time in The Big Easy.

When in New Orleans there are a multitude of things to do, but it’s simply impossible to eat at every restaurant, shop at every boutique and cross every box off of your list of to-dos in just one trip.

Here’s a list of a few of my favorite places and people you can find in New Orleans:

1. Parkway Bakery & Tavern

On my last trip to New Orleans, the first place I went to straight off the road was Parkway. This historic hangout is known for its delicious po'boys and chill atmosphere.

The photos and artwork displaying pop culture icons and jazz greats evoke memories of a time long ago. My go-to order is a shrimp po’boy dressed with a side of fries.

2. Robin Barnes

If I’m not eating you can find me listening to the musical stylings of the New Orleans Songbird herself Robin Barnes.

Whether it’s the Windsor Court’s Polo Lounge, the Peacock Room, or one of the many festivals such as French Quarter Fest or the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, this Billboard charting and award-winning vocalist is no stranger to putting on a show for her city.

Iconic artists such as Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Irma Thomas, Harry Connick Jr and Lil Wayne all hail from the magical city of New Orleans. Robin Barnes has earned her place on this list with her velvety, raspy, one-of-a-kind vocals. She hypnotizes her audiences with her infectious personality and joyous energy.

3. Plum Street Sno Balls

The perfect treat to beat the heat is a Plum Street Sno Ball. Not a snow cone, a sno ball. There’s a difference.

Plum Street Sno Balls is the place to be. Offering over 50 flavors, there’s something for everyone.

If you want to impress your New Orleans friends or blend in with the locals, order half and half and choose two flavors instead of one.

My last sno ball order consisted of strawberry and pineapple, it was absolute perfection.

4. Terrance Osborne Gallery

If you’re a lover of art you absolutely must stop by one of the greatest galleries in New Orleans.

A trip to see these unique and electrifying pieces will allow you to view one of the most beloved cities through the eyes of New Orleans native Terrance Osborne.

Osborne’s technique and attention to detail are dynamic and straight-up genius. The whimsical nature of Osborne’s art transports you directly into each of his majestic scenes.

Every stroke is so well executed while each piece depicts a different story. One vibrant color after another captivates you, sparking emotions from deep within.

I could spend hours, which I did, admiring each masterpiece displayed throughout the gallery.

5. French Quarter/Jackson Square

A leisurely stroll through the French Quarter is the perfect way to unwind. Take in the charming architecture, grab a bite and feel the energy of the city. There’s art and music around every corner, quite literally.

You can find various artists showcasing their work in front of the St. Louis Cathedral while hearing brass bands making their way up and down the streets.

New Orleans is known for hosting tons of events, conferences and festivals throughout the year.

Come festival time it’s one big party. The French Quarter Fest is a mix of locals and tourists watching performers at various stages, tasting cuisine from local vendors, and buying art and memorabilia.

Next up is the Jazz Fest featuring an incredible lineup of musical acts, food vendors galore, art and so much more.

6. Cafe Du Monde

Cafe Du Monde is one of the many famous New Orleans landmarks and tourist hot spots. This iconic coffee shop is known for its beignets and cafe au lait.

You must visit at least once in your lifetime, but don’t forget it’s cash only. I promise the moment the delectable hot powdered French pastry touches your lips your taste buds will begin to sing. It may be your first time at Cafe Du Monde, but certainly not your last.