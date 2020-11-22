Dropping fashion lines like she drops albums, Beyoncé’s instantly iconic and highly coveted athleisure clothing line, Ivy Park, released its newest collection adequately named, Drip 2.
Co-founded in March of 2016 by Beyoncé and British billionaire Philip Green, the Ivy Park brand was born and originally sold on the Topshop platform. Following their two- year run, changes were on the horizon for the co-founders and brand.
“At the end of 2018, Beyoncè acquired total ownership of the brand, and announced a partnership with Adidas last year. The musician-entrepreneur partnered with Adidas ‘to design a collection that combines fashion and storytelling in an unprecedented way,'” according to CNN via a press release by the collaboration.
On Jan. 18, 2020, the first release of the Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration dropped. In what’s documented as record time, all pieces were sold out within six minutes.
Being the Adidas lover that I am, on the night of Oct. 28, I checked my account to make sure my quick checkout option was secured. On the morning of Oct. 29, I was up at 5 a.m. on the site ready to put everything in my cart.
Hit with a plethora of colors, I wanted it all, but who wouldn’t. A curated color palette of Honey Drip, Azure, De-Grassy, Canari and Coral Lake, these pieces weren’t only made for activity, but for style.
Watching the clock roll down like a hawk with its eye on its prey, as soon as it struck 0:00, I clicked the checkout button, completely satisfied with my quick fingers, and hastily celebrated before the order went through.
As with everything that breaks the internet, the checkout circle went around and around on my macbook screen for roughly 20 minutes.
Bing. “Please check your cart. The following items are sold out,” said the return pop-up message. I cried real tears because I had been prepping for this for days and the time had finally come, leaving me with this as a result.
Refusing to be defeated I devised a plan. I would keep clicking and refreshing until something, anything, would show as available in my size or quantity. That day I was only victorious with two items, my canari Ultraboost OG’s and canari belt bag.
There are many that would have given up by now, but not I. I knew that several stores would have the line available for purchase both instore and online on Oct. 30.
On the following morning, I woke up early again ready for another round in this fight. While several companies had the line on their sites, my winner was ASOS. There I was able to get the azure 3-stripes suit jacket, the de-grassy cut out bra, the azure knit skirt and the de-grassy track jacket.
While I didn’t get all of the pieces I desired, I was able to get pieces that I could put together for an outfit.
Wearing the knit skirt paired with the 3-striped suit jacket, it’s easy to head out being stylish and comfy. My suit is currently a little big for me, so I paired it with the belt bag to singe the fabric and accentuate my waistline. It’s a perfect look for brunch, an on-the-go work day or just wanting to step out looking and feeling good.
Switching the suit jacket for the track jacket gave the outfit a different look all together. Serving sporty vibes, it’s a look that’s transitional and great for anyone that wants to bring the elevated look of the suit jacket down a few notches.
I think we can check me off as a satisfied customer. I wish that I was able to get my hands on quite a few more pieces that were in my original cart like the honey drip hooded shrug, the workout leggings, the azure bodysuit and basically the entire canary line amongst others.
It’s safe to say I’m definitely a member of the Beyhive. I won’t deny it, but what I also am is a celebrator of women that are game changers in their industries and in the world.
This iconic brand isn’t only fashion forward and super comfy, it’s inclusive and made for everyone. Not only that, there’s a message and a story, #thisismypark.
It’s not only a hashtag. It’s a following for people that are pursuing dreams, chasing goals and changing the game in their own way. As for me my park is focusing on my entertainment career, pushing forward with performance and entertainment writing. My park is maintaining the discipline I must have to achieve these goals. My park is knowing that with skill, will and elbow grease, I can make all of my wildest dreams come true.
Now while everyone isn’t able to get their hands on their own little piece of this drip, we can all give Beyoncé a round of applause for once again changing the game.
As for me, I’m going to keep pushing and working hard like the Queen Bey herself, and maybe I’ll have a surprise show up to my doorstep next year to unbox. Don’t judge me. In the words of the Queen herself, I’m “getting in formation” and manifesting all aspects of my destiny.