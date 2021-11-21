Monday, Nov. 22
“The Lost Boys” | East Baton Rouge Parish Library Main Branch
Enjoy a free screening of the 1987 horror comedy “The Lost Boys” starring Kiefer Sutherland. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Registration is available on the EBR parish library’s website.
Yoga and Meditation | International Cultural Center
With the end of the semester quickly approaching, relax and unwind with yoga and meditation at the International Cultural Center on Dalrymple Drive on campus. Classes start at 5:30 p.m. every Monday.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Remnants of Spain’s Heritage in Louisiana | EBRPL Main Branch
Learn about the unique Spanish impacts on Louisiana culture on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the EBRPL Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge. Raymond Berthelot, Louisiana Office of State Parks program manager and Baton Rouge Community College adjunct faculty, will speak about a variety of topics from makeup to history.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Cajun Christmas Wooden Cutout Workshop | Create Studios
Prepare for the rapidly approaching holiday season by painting cajun-themed wooden cutouts. Create your newest Christmas decoration at 6 p.m. at 546 Bienville St. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Baton Rouge Turkey Trot | Downtown
Get your steps in before you feast! Sign up for either the 5K run/walk or one-mile fun run at the Baton Rouge Turkey Trot. Both courses start and end on Fourth Street at Convention Street in downtown Baton Rouge. The Turkey Trot is a proud partner of The March of Dimes. The one-mile fun run begins at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K following at 8 a.m. Register early before prices increase again.
Friday, Nov. 26
Parish County Line | L’auberge Casino and Hotel
The Baton Rouge-based ‘90s country band Parish County Line will be performing at L’Auberge, 777 L’Auberge Ave., Baton Rouge, on Friday, Nov. 26. General admission tickets are $10. You must be 21 to enter.
Celebrate Black Friday | Rally Cap Brewing Company
Refuel after a long morning of Black Friday shopping at Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., Baton Rouge. The taproom will release a new dark beer and see the return of another old favorite Friday, Nov. 26 from noon-10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Small Business Saturday Makers Day Market | Electric Depot
Close out the biggest shopping weekend of the year by supporting Baton Rouge businesses at the Small Business Saturday Makers Mini-Market. Browse a variety of local products like King Tremaine’s pecan candy or Sweet Baton Rouge’s graphic tees. The local pop-up mini holiday market will be held at the Electric Depot in the heart of Mid City, 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge, on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“A Green One” Tall Art | Painting with a Twist
Get ready for the holiday season with a personalized Grinch-themed painting session at Painting with a Twist, 711 Jefferson Hwy, Suite 3A, Baton Rouge. If your schedule will allow it (that is if you’re not too busy with jazzercise or staring into the abyss), you can join Bryan from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. to paint a green Grinch hand hanging an ornament on a Christmas tree. A 10x30 canvas is $41 and a 10.5X26 wood plank is $47.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Midnight Glow | Painting with a Twist
Grab your friends for a painting lesson with Aliah at Painting with a Twist, 711 Jefferson Hwy, Suite 3A, Baton Rouge. Canvas and material prices run from $39-$49. Paint your own beautiful blossoming tree and moon from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Feel free to bring your own wine to sip and finger foods to snack.
Creole Christmas + Holiday Fair | BREC’s Magnolia Mound
Travel back in time to kickstart your holiday season. The Creole Christmas and Holiday Fair, BREC’s annual celebration, will be held Sunday, Nov. 28 from noon-5 p.m. View the seasonal decorations in the historic house, watch time-period demonstrations and hang around for the bonfire to welcome Papa Noel at BREC’s Magnolia Mound, 2161 Nicholson Dr., Baton Rouge.
Ongoing Events
Candice Lin: The Agnotology of Tigers | LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art presents an exhibit by Candice Lin, a Prospect.5 artist from Massachusetts who specializes in sculpture and installations. “Candice Lin: The Agnotology of Tigers” features work based on archival images from LSU and explores the history of social violence and indentured Chinese labor. The LSU Museum of Art is found on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Louisiana Renaissance Festival
Take a trip to nearby Tangipahoa Parish and be transported to the 14th century at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Enjoy time-period events like glassblowing, falconry and jousting. Shop handcrafted items, and enjoy themed games, like Jacob’s Ladder and ax throws. And as at any festival, eat, drink and be merry. The Renaissance Festival runs every weekend from Nov. 6 until Dec. 12 at 46468 River Rd. in Hammond. Admission is $25 for one day at the festival. Hours are 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are available online.