Ice Skating on the River | Raising Cane’s River Center
From now to Jan. 3, the Raising Cane’s River Center will be transformed into an ice skating rink with several 75-minute skating sessions every day except for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Tickets are between $12-14, depending on session time. Ice skating lessons are also available for beginners.
Holiday Lights | Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet
The 5th annual Holiday Lights display at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet is a free event featuring multiple holiday displays of twinkling trees, ornaments and animals. This year features a new 24-foot walk-through holiday lights tunnel. The lights turn on at 5:30 p.m. every day until Dec. 31.
If you want to go out looking at Christmas lights, take a trip down to the Baton Rouge Zoo for ZooLights. A mile-long trail filled with more than 50 illuminated sculptures of animals and holiday symbols will light up BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Rd., from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 30. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for half-off the $5 admission. ZooLights will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Celebration in the Oaks | City Park New Orleans
Take a drive through a 2.25-mile lights display of City Park’s twinkling oaks, or walk through the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, which features 18 unlimited rides, light shows, a festive train experience, and access to the Botanical Garden Beer Garden. The festival ends Jan. 2 and is closed from Dec. 24 and 31. Tickets range from $25-$40, depending on experience.
Christmas in the Park | Lafreniere Park Metairie
Ten million LED lights decorate Lafreniere Park for the 35th annual Christmas in the Park. The event features two new displays and an interactive walking tour of scenes from holiday classics. Tickets are $10, and the festival ends Dec. 30.
NOLA ChristmasFest | New Orleans Convention Center
From Dec. 17-22 and 25-30, NOLA ChristmasFest will feature 300,000 square feet of carnival rides, ice slides, ice skating, and holiday displays. Each day has special events lined up along with a Yuletide Market and holiday-themed dining options from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15-60.
Noel Acadien au Village | Acadian Village Lafayette
Have yourself a Cajun Christmas and experience 19th-century Acadian life lit up with half a million twinkling lights. Lafayette’s Acadian Village will feature new holiday light displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local food, Santa, and a Christmas market from 5:30-9 p.m. until Dec. 23. Tickets are $9.