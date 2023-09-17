This Week in Baton Rouge Revised Graphic Fitz
Monday September 18, 2023

U.S. Constitution Day 2023 | LSU Library 

September 17 is Constitution Day, but LSU Library is throwing an event to celebrate Monday. The event will be held on the first floor of the LSU Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be trivia games and goodies. 

Tuesday September 19, 2023

LSU Ballroom Dance Weekly Dance Lesson and Social Dance | LSU Student Union 

If you’re dying to learn some new moves, LSU Ballroom Club has weekly lessons to help teach you just that. This event will be held at the LSU Student Union in the Vieux Carre room. The lessons start at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m.

Wednesday September 20, 2023

LSU Annual Blood Drive | Free Speech Alley 

It’s that time of year again when LSU has its blood drive. It will be located on Tower Drive near the Free Speech Alley and the LSU Student Union. The blood drive will start at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

Thursday September 21, 2023

DONUT Forget About the Elections | Free Speech Alley 

LSU Student Government wants students to be well informed about the next elections. They are handing out free donuts along with information about voting. The event is located at the Free Speech Alley outside of the LSU Student Union. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday September 22, 2023

Commuter Appreciation Day | BEC and PFT

Student Government wants to give commuters a little treat of Chic-Fil-A chicken biscuits. This event will be held in between the BEC and PFT from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday September 23, 2023

LSU vs. Arkansas Football Game | Tiger Stadium 

LSU is playing Arkansas this Saturday in Death Valley. The game will begin at 6 p.m. You can still buy tickets at lsusports.net

Sunday September 24, 2023

Car Wash Fundraiser | UREC 

Need a car wash? Well, you’re in luck. The Minority Women’s Movement is hosting a car wash. The fundraiser is located outside of the UREC. The event will begin at 12 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.

