Monday September 18, 2023
U.S. Constitution Day 2023 | LSU Library
September 17 is Constitution Day, but LSU Library is throwing an event to celebrate Monday. The event will be held on the first floor of the LSU Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be trivia games and goodies.
Tuesday September 19, 2023
LSU Ballroom Dance Weekly Dance Lesson and Social Dance | LSU Student Union
If you’re dying to learn some new moves, LSU Ballroom Club has weekly lessons to help teach you just that. This event will be held at the LSU Student Union in the Vieux Carre room. The lessons start at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m.
Wednesday September 20, 2023
LSU Annual Blood Drive | Free Speech Alley
It’s that time of year again when LSU has its blood drive. It will be located on Tower Drive near the Free Speech Alley and the LSU Student Union. The blood drive will start at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.
Thursday September 21, 2023
DONUT Forget About the Elections | Free Speech Alley
LSU Student Government wants students to be well informed about the next elections. They are handing out free donuts along with information about voting. The event is located at the Free Speech Alley outside of the LSU Student Union. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday September 22, 2023
Commuter Appreciation Day | BEC and PFT
Student Government wants to give commuters a little treat of Chic-Fil-A chicken biscuits. This event will be held in between the BEC and PFT from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Saturday September 23, 2023
LSU vs. Arkansas Football Game | Tiger Stadium
LSU is playing Arkansas this Saturday in Death Valley. The game will begin at 6 p.m. You can still buy tickets at lsusports.net.
Sunday September 24, 2023
Car Wash Fundraiser | UREC
Need a car wash? Well, you’re in luck. The Minority Women’s Movement is hosting a car wash. The fundraiser is located outside of the UREC. The event will begin at 12 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.