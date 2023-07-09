Monday, July 10

Creeping Death | Chelsea’s Live

Texas death metal band Creeping Death will take the stage at Chelsea’s Live as part of its “Boundless Domain Tour.” Creeping Death will perform songs from its new album, “Boundless Domain.” Bands Saintpeeler and Upon Stone will open.

Tuesday, July 11

Wine & Cheese Pairing | Village Plaza

Learn how to pair wine and cheese with a certified sommelier. Whether you’re new to learning about wine and cheese pairings or already have some knowledge, this class is for anyone who wants to know more about tastings. Book your tickets here.

Wednesday, July 12

“Baton Rouge’s Troubled Waters” Screening | Capitol Park Museum

Dialogue on Race Louisiana and the Capitol Park Museum will screen Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s 2008 documentary “Baton Rouge’s Troubled Waters” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The film details how several Black Baton Rouge residents drowned in rivers and creeks in the 1940s due to segregation.

Thursday, July 13

Art of Wine | Blend Wine Bar

If you love all things art and wine, this event is for you. Enjoy a wine and art happy hour at Blend, where glasses of wine and local art are all half price from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Hip-Hop Classics: A Concert with Candles | Cary Saurage Community Arts Center

Hear all the greatest hip-hop hits at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center under the glow of candlelight. Enjoy music from The Fugees, Black Eyed Peas, Notorious B.I.G., Rihanna, Dr. Dre and more. Get tickets here.

Saturday, July 15

Bayou Motor Fest | Raising Cane’s River Center

Get revved up to check out this indoor car show at the Raising Cane’s River Center. See motorcycles, trucks, classic cars and more. Get your tickets here.

Sunday, July 16

Picnic in the Park | Beauvoir Park

Spend your Sunday in the park with this free family-friendly event. Enjoy live music, buy from local vendors and play games at Beauvoir Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food and drinks will also be available, complete with vegan-friendly options.