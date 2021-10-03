Sunday Oct. 3
SugarFest | West Baton Rouge Museum
Make your Sunday sweet at the West Baton Rouge Museum’s socially distanced SugarFest. Cross the bridge to Port Allen to learn all about local culture. See demonstrations of how sugar cane is cut and cane syrup is boiled while live jazz, Cajun and Bluegrass music plays. Learn how to make pralines, chew on some sugar cane samples or play a round of Bourré. SugarFest is a free event open to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
Monday Oct. 4
The Vinyl Underground | East Baton Rouge Parish Library Bluebonnet Regional Branch
If Monday has your head spinning, go back in time to the good old vinyl record days. Whether you’re a record collector or a music enthusiast who swears by the sound quality of vinyl, you can meet with like-minded individuals at the Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., on Monday Oct. 4 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The meeting will focus on debut album openers, or the first song on an artist’s first album. Registration is open and available here.
Tuesday Oct. 5
Learn to Climb | LSU UREC
Climb every mountain, or since its Tuesday, just settle for the rock-climbing wall in the UREC. From 7 p.m.-9 p.m. on Oct. 5, climbing beginners can learn basic climbing skills. Registration is open now until noon the day of the event. You can sign up for free here.
Wednesday Oct. 6
Fall Festival | LSU Student Union
Campus Outreach is hosting a fall festival celebration in the Magnolia Room of the Student Union on Wednesday Oct. 6 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy all kinds of fall fun like pumpkin painting, games and fall deserts. Register for free on tigerlink.
Thursday Oct. 7
Rock N Rowe | Perkins Rowe
Bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes to the Town Square at Perkins Rowe for a live performance from Phat Hat, a Baton Rouge funk/soul band covering the best of the 60s, 70s and 80s. The band will perform from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 7. Grab some 15% off ice cream at Creamistry, the liquid nitrogen ice cream parlor, and enjoy the free show.
Friday Oct. 8
Live After 5 | City Hall Plaza
Quitting time on a Friday means the weekend is just getting started. The Live After 5 concert series welcomes Shaun Ward Xperience, the musical prodigy son of jazz violinist Michael Ward. From 5 p.m.-8 p.m. enjoy funk, hip hop, R&B, rock and soul from this creative violinist. The free event is held at 238 North Blvd. #200 Baton Rouge.
Wars Meeting | Tureaud Hall LSU
Dust off your seven-dice set and get ready for some Dungeons & Dragons. The LSU Wargaming and Roleplaying Society club is holding its introductory meeting on Friday Oct. 8 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. in Tureaud Hall. RSVP on tigerlink.
Saturday Oct. 9
Cruisin’ the Coast Super Saturday | Biloxi, Mississippi
Celebrate the classics for the 25th anniversary of Cruisin’ the Coast, “America’s Largest Block Party.” Enjoy classic cars, hot rods, music and other events. Designated festival stops stretch across thirty miles of beach highway on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Events run all week from Sunday Oct. 3- Sunday Oct. 10. For more information and a schedule of events visit the Cruisin’ the Coast website.
Sunday Oct. 10
Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale | The Crowne Plaza
Shop ‘til you drop at the Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale. Blush & Rouge, Wanderlust By Abby and over 20 other local boutiques will have booths full of sale items at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4728 Constitution Ave. Browsing is free and open to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 10.
Sunday in the Park | 100 Lafayette St. Baton Rouge
The Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council is hosting a free concert downtown at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza on Sunday Oct. 3. From 2 p.m.-5 p.m. join Nouveaux Cajun Xpress for a Louisiana music experience with Cajun, Zydeco and Swamp Pop sounds.